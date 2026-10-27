Who was eliminated on ‘The Mob’ tonight? Joe Gorga makes his first big decision as Don

Joe Gorga's team completed the task first, and he became the Don in Episode 1

The highly anticipated Hulu reality show ‘The Mob’ premiered with 12 celebrity contestants arriving in Chianti, Italy. Host Parker Posey welcomed them and divided them into two teams. The two captains were Joe Gorga and Harry Jowsey. During the first task, six envelopes containing $3,000 each were placed in different cars. The vehicles also contained clues that would help the contestants unlock the cars the feds were after. The team that completed the task first would earn an advantage that would be revealed later.

A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring the host Parker Posey (Image Source: Hulu)

Many contestants struggled to unlock the combination locks, but Team Joe completed the task first. After arriving at the house, they all met the host, who revealed the results. The teams found five envelopes and received a total of $15,000. Since Joe’s team won, he became The Don. As a result, he earned special powers, including the ability to choose which contestant to eliminate from the game. On ‘The Mob,’ an elimination is referred to as a “whacking.”

A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring Harry Jowsey (Image Source: Hulu)

Before deciding who to give money to and who to “whack,” Joe talked to the fellow participants individually. Each celebrity explained why they deserved to remain in the competition and why Joe should spare them. Elsewhere, Harry and Demi Engemann had a disagreement. They felt their team hadn't worked hard enough, which led to their loss. Several contestants, including Demi, William, Debi Mazar, and Chelsea Lazkani, got an envelope. The Don, Joe, also kept an envelope for himself.

A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring Demi Engemann (Image Source: Hulu)

Later in the show, everyone gathered in the family room except Harry and Bella Palk. Soon, Joe arrived, followed by Harry. However, Bella wasn’t there, confirming she had been wacked. Joe believed she was the weakest link on his team, so he chose to eliminate her. He wished to remain The Don for longer, so he wanted stronger teammates. However, things got interesting when the contestants questioned Demi about working with Joe in secret. Soon, the host announced that the contestants would have the opportunity to decide the following day whether to keep Joe as The Don or replace him with someone else.