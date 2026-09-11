MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Mob’ sets premiere date as stars from 'SLOMW,' 'Let's Marry Harry' and more gear up to compete

The upcoming Hulu reality series will feature celebrity contestants from much-loved shows
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring Demi Engemann and Bruno Tonioli (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)
A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring Demi Engemann and Bruno Tonioli (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

Those who enjoyed ‘The Traitors’ are in for a treat with another exciting reality show set to premiere soon. The producers of the fan-favorite show are back with ‘The Mob,’ and Hulu has finally set a premiere date for the Parker Posey-led show. Set to premiere on October 26, 2026, the show will follow a weekly release schedule. Having an Emmy-nominated host makes the upcoming reality series even more interesting. Somewhat similar to ‘The Traitors’, ‘The Mob’ will feature renowned personalities competing against each other to win the prize pot.

A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring the host Parker Posey (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)
A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring the host Parker Posey (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

The official synopsis for ‘The Mob’ describes it as “a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes.” It continues, “Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive. But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

'The Mob' celebrity cast members with the host (Image Source: Instagram | @hulu)
'The Mob' celebrity cast members with the host (Image Source: Instagram | @hulu)

The celebrity contestants set to compete on ‘The Mob’ include Willam Belli from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, Demi Engemann from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, Maria Georgas from ‘The Bachelor’, and more. ‘Let's Marry Harry’ star Harry Jowsey will also be part of the show alongside ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Joe Gorga, ‘Selling Sunset' fame Chelsea Lazkani, ‘Younger’ star Debi Mazar, ‘Love Overboard’s Bella Palk, ‘Bachelor’ alum Shane Porton, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli, ‘The Sopranos’ star Aida Turturro, and rapper Romeo. ​Susan House is the showrunner, and Studio Lambert and Primal Media (part of the STV Studios family of production labels) are among the producers. The EP team includes Tim Harcourt, Niall O’Driscoll, Jack Burgess, and Stephen Lambert.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Kim Kardashian to bring surprising new reality TV drama to Paramount+
REALITY TV

Kim Kardashian to bring surprising new reality TV drama to Paramount+

Seven families are at the center of Kim Kardashian's latest reality series, which is set to release on September 24
4 hours ago
Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason still together? ‘Mormon Wives’ star reveals cheating multiple times
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason still together? ‘Mormon Wives’ star reveals cheating multiple times

'SLOMW' Season 5 reveals Paul's relationship status after choosing Mason in the unaired 'Bachelorette' finale.
13 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 brings back brutal elimination twist after eight years
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 brings back brutal elimination twist after eight years

A new routine will open Season 35 of the competition as the divided cast faces pressure across two premiere nights.
18 hours ago
Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6? Here’s what we know
REALITY TV

Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6? Here’s what we know

With Hulu ordering 20 more episodes for the upcoming season(s), fans will enjoy more #MomTok drama on the show.
22 hours ago
What happened to Cory's daughter? 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' Episode 7's heartbreaking exit explained
REALITY TV

What happened to Cory's daughter? 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' Episode 7's heartbreaking exit explained

'The Challenge' Season 42 Episode 7 saw Team Blue and Team Gray in danger after the daily challenge
1 day ago
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton gives major update on her skin removal surgery: ‘I’m ready to get...’
1000-LB SISTERS

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton gives major update on her skin removal surgery: ‘I’m ready to get...’

Amy and Brian received good news about her skin removal surgery, but a twist left her unhappy
2 days ago
Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Season 21 Quarterfinals 4 results revealed
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Season 21 Quarterfinals 4 results revealed

With three acts joining the semi-final line-up, the remaining seven acts are eliminated from the competition.
2 days ago
‘RHOP’ Season 11 sets premiere date as first trailer teases Karen Huger’s new chapter
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

‘RHOP’ Season 11 sets premiere date as first trailer teases Karen Huger’s new chapter

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Stacey Rusch and more
2 days ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ EP reveals what's next for spinoff: 'Whole new take...'
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ EP reveals what's next for spinoff: 'Whole new take...'

A new chapter for the 'DWTS' pro competition hangs in the balance, with EP giving his take on the future of the spinoff show.
2 days ago
Are Rebecca and Zied still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple reaches breaking point
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

Are Rebecca and Zied still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple reaches breaking point

The couple got into an argument after Rebecca asked Zied to hand over his phone
2 days ago