‘The Mob’ sets premiere date as stars from 'SLOMW,' 'Let's Marry Harry' and more gear up to compete

The upcoming Hulu reality series will feature celebrity contestants from much-loved shows

Those who enjoyed ‘The Traitors’ are in for a treat with another exciting reality show set to premiere soon. The producers of the fan-favorite show are back with ‘The Mob,’ and Hulu has finally set a premiere date for the Parker Posey-led show. Set to premiere on October 26, 2026, the show will follow a weekly release schedule. Having an Emmy-nominated host makes the upcoming reality series even more interesting. Somewhat similar to ‘The Traitors’, ‘The Mob’ will feature renowned personalities competing against each other to win the prize pot.

A still from ‘The Mob’ featuring the host Parker Posey (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

The official synopsis for ‘The Mob’ describes it as “a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes.” It continues, “Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive. But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

'The Mob' celebrity cast members with the host (Image Source: Instagram | @hulu)

The celebrity contestants set to compete on ‘The Mob’ include Willam Belli from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, Demi Engemann from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, Maria Georgas from ‘The Bachelor’, and more. ‘Let's Marry Harry’ star Harry Jowsey will also be part of the show alongside ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Joe Gorga, ‘Selling Sunset' fame Chelsea Lazkani, ‘Younger’ star Debi Mazar, ‘Love Overboard’s Bella Palk, ‘Bachelor’ alum Shane Porton, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli, ‘The Sopranos’ star Aida Turturro, and rapper Romeo. ​Susan House is the showrunner, and Studio Lambert and Primal Media (part of the STV Studios family of production labels) are among the producers. The EP team includes Tim Harcourt, Niall O’Driscoll, Jack Burgess, and Stephen Lambert.