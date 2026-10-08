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‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 sends home a fan favorite after Tori volunteers for elimination

The elimination challenge surprised everyone after the captain of Team Orange decided to participate herself.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featuring Team Orange captain Tori and Team Gray's Anna Leigh at the Elimination Arena (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featuring Team Orange captain Tori and Team Gray's Anna Leigh at the Elimination Arena (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featured the remaining participants from Team Orange and Team Gray. They arrived at the beach at night for their Daily Challenge, “Feed It Through.” The show host, TJ Lavin, announced the challenge. There were two giant wire tracks, one for each team, with three blocks at the end. The task was to move the blocks, one at a time, to the other end and stack them on a post. The team that finished first would win the Daily Challenge. While everyone understood the task, the host revealed the twist: they had to do it blindfolded.

‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Paramount+)

As the task began, the Orange Team took the lead. They moved the first block to the finish line, while the Gray Team was still working on theirs. After an exciting challenge, Team Orange won the Daily Challenge. As a result, the host asked the losing Team Gray to nominate two players. One would be the team’s decision, while the other would come from the captain, Adrianne. Later, winning Team Orange’s captain, Tori, would choose who would compete against Michele in the Elimination Arena.

‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featuring the Daily Challenge (Image Source: Paramount+)

At night, both teams arrived at the Elimination Arena for the elimination challenge. The host announced that Adrianne had chosen Anna Leigh, and the team chose Cara Mariah for the elimination. When the host asked Team Orange captain Tori if she was going to send Michele into the Elimination Arena, things got more interesting. She chose herself for the elimination challenge and went down. Everyone was surprised by her decision. She chose to go against Anna Leigh in the elimination challenge. 

‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 11 featuring Team Orange (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host announced the elimination challenge, “Back Up Off Me.” For the challenge, both players sat on the ground with their backs against each other. They were strapped to each other’s backs. “And when I say go, you need to get any part of your opponent’s body out of the circle or touch the outer rope in your section,” the host said. The first to complete the task would win the elimination and stay in the game. The losing player would be sent home. Soon, Tori and Anna Leigh got started with the task. After a lot of physical struggle and an exciting turn of events, Tori won the challenge. As a result, Anna Leigh was sent home.

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