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Who went home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Latest elimination results revealed

After Team Orange won the daily challenge, captains Izzy and Will chose the participants for the upcoming elimination challenge.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring nominated contestants Anna Leigh and Nurys in the elimination arena (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring nominated contestants Anna Leigh and Nurys in the elimination arena (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

The latest ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 saw the new team captains for all three teams. This included Will and Izzy for Team Orange, Leo and Cassidy for Team Gray, and Nelson and Cara Maria for Team Blue. Episode 4, titled “Say It To My Face,” featured the first challenge, Infiltration Dive, which was a water task. All the teams were tasked with swimming and reaching their designated platforms in the water. “When everybody’s on the dock, you start phase 2,” added the host. After that, they had to collect 4 puzzle pieces from underwater, spread across a 50-meter area. There were also “dive bells” where contestants could catch their breath during the task.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring the three teams (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring the three teams (Image Source: Paramount+)

However, the twist was that each team could send only one member at a time. After all teammates had reached the second dock with their four puzzle pieces, they had to swim back to shore to unlock their prize. “First team to get this done will win today’s challenge and be the only team to be safe from the elimination,” announced the host. While Team Orange won the task and secured safety, the remaining teams, Blue and Gray, were in danger. Winning team captains Izzy and Will were asked to choose participants who would go against each other in the elimination arena.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring the three teams (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring Team Blue (Image Source: Paramount+)

Team Gray was in second place with Team Blue in third. Team Gray’s Cassidy and Leo were asked to choose one female teammate for a possible elimination. The rest of the team was asked to choose another female participant. One of these two chosen Gray teammates will go against Team Blue’s chosen female teammate. Later, the host went to Team Gray and asked them to make a “difficult decision” for the “second time in a row.” Team Gray chose Adrienne and Nurys. Izzy (winning team captain) chose Nurys for the elimination task. For Team Blue, whose all-female contestants were in danger, Will (winning team captain) chose Anna Leigh to go against Nurys. So for the elimination challenge, Anna Leigh and Nurys competed against each other.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring the three teams (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 4 featuring the elimination challenge (Image Source: Paramount+)

The elimination challenge was called “I’ve Got You Pegged.” There were two blocks with 15 poles sticking out. “You’re gonna have to bust out all of your poles and deposit them onto the triangles,” the host mentioned. The poles were to be placed on a platform with different sizes and shapes of dedicated areas. After placing all the poles on the platform, they should be the same height, meaning they are placed correctly. “First one to get this done will win tonight’s elimination and stay in the game,” concluded the host. After an exciting challenge, Anna Leigh won the elimination challenge. It meant the end of ‘The Challenge’ 42 journey for Nurys. She was eliminated from the competition.

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