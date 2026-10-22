Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff

Both the Savu and Dina tribes went to their respective Tribal Council, and two players went home.

The latest ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5 featured the remaining participants from the Savu, Toka, and Dina tribes. The episode, titled ‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure,’ started with an Immunity Challenge. To do that, participants had to dive into the water to retrieve buoys individually, then work together to carry them across a balance beam. One participant also had to toss them into three baskets. The throwers were Mike (Toka), Sharonda (Dina), and Ori (Savu). However, with Dina and Savu tribe members moving slowly, only Mike got the chance to toss them into the baskets. As a result, Toka won the challenge and earned a basket of pastries. Notably, the remaining two tribes were sent to the Tribal Council.

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

After returning to camp, the Toka tribe found a note that read, “One of you is needed somewhere else.” A random draw picked Maggie’s name. So, she went on her individual journey. Soon, she received a second note mentioning the Alliance Builder Extra Vote advantage. With that, she had an extra vote to give another player at the upcoming Tribal Council. Later in the episode, fans watched the Savu tribe face Tribal Council. They started bonding with each other, but here, they had to vote out one of their tribemates.

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Devin, who was loyal to Jelly, tried to convince Alexis to vote against Ori. However, Alexis wanted to save Ori and tried to convince Jelly to vote with her, against Devin. Jelly weighed “two different sets of morals” and confessed she was stuck in the middle. While Jelly struggled to go against her alliance and make the tough decision, Ori sided with the Helicopter Alliance and voted out Alexis 3-1. As a result, the tribe voted Alexis out of ‘Survivor.’

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

At Dina tribe’s Tribal Council, both Kilby and Lewis used their advantages. But even after the revotes, they were deadlocked. As a result, Eric, Kilby, Christian, and Sharonda had to reach a unanimous decision on whether to send either Linnea or Lewis home. They agreed on sending Linnea home. After the two vote-offs, the show host, Jeff Probst, said in Field Notes, “As brutal as the first Tribal was, this one was historic. This is a great example of what playing to win looks like.” He added, “Kilby and Lewis made a big move that certainly could have backfired…but if you play not to lose, you’re doomed.”