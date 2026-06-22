‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 Recap: Debby and Mido’s future hangs in balance after intense fallout

Debby and Mido’s fight continues as he looks for a flight back home, while Debby reconsiders her decisions.

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 picks up with the aftermath of Debby and Mido’s intense fight. After Debby left on her own, the producer asked Mido what had happened between them in the car. “I’m swear. I’m not do something. She easy crying. She was crying. She say, ‘I’m tired. I’m frustrated.’ From what? I told her, ‘You have everything. You don’t need something,’” responded Mido. Debby’s friends, Astra and Laura, were still there. They discussed that they were shocked by the whole situation. In their joint confessional, the two noted, “It went South very fast.” They told Mido that women are not treated that way here, in their country. Astra’s boyfriend, Derek, was also present there. Astra noted that she did not like the way Mido spoke to Debby. “And that makes me worried about what goes on behind closed doors,” she added.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 featuring Mido (Image Source: @TLC)

Debby’s friends noted they were unsure what the future held for Mido and Debby, but it seemed there would be no wedding. They noted that Debby did not deserve what had happened, but it was good that it happened sooner and that she knew about it. Later, the producer asked Mido about his plan. He responded that he would “go home.” By that, he meant going back to his country. After Debby arrived at her home, she told the cameras it was a “bad day.” She added, “Instead of him offering compassion and love or concern, what I got was, ‘What do you have to be frustrated for? I left my family, I left my work, I left everything…’ Just completely dismissed anything that I was feeling.”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 featuring Debby's friends Astra and Laura (Image Source: @TLC)

In a confessional, Mido noted that Debby pushed him “too far.” He added, “Because she sees some photos with some girls in Egypt. Of course, I told her, ‘Shut your mouth!’ And after that, I will not deal with her at all. It’s finished. It’s over.” Mido checked the upcoming flights but could not find any. He decided to look for flights the next day. On the other hand, Debby told the cameras that she won’t allow him to yell at her friends and call her b****. The next day, Debby received a few “Are you okay?” texts from Astra. So she decided to meet her and discuss the situation involving Mido. “I definitely need more time before I speak with Mido,” added Debby.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 featuring Debby's friend Astra (Image Source: @TLC)

During their meeting, Astra pointed out that saying “shut your mouth” was completely unacceptable in any culture. Debby agreed. “And he tried to intimidate me. He was really close to me and…we did see like, a lot of pent-up anger and his veins were popping in his neck,” added Astra. She referred to Mido’s behavior as a toddler-esque meltdown. She asked Debby, “Do you think Mido loves you?” ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star responded that she did not know at that moment. Astra told the cameras that Mido’s intentions were “very questionable” at this point. She also asked Debby whether he was there for her or something else. “Is Mido using Debby? It kinda seems like he is,” Astra told the cameras. While Debby was confused about what she should do next, Astra advised her to send Mido home. Interestingly, the glimpse for the upcoming ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 8 did not show anything related to Debby or Mido.