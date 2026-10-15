Who was voted out on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4? Tribe shake-up followed by an unexpected elimination

The host announced a tribe shake-up, resulting in the formation of new tribes: Toka, Savu, and Dina.

The recently released ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4, titled ‘That’s the Magic of Survivor,’ featured the remaining tribemates going through a shake-up. After Patt’s elimination, featured in the previous episode, both tribes received Tree Mail. They were instructed to go on a journey via boat. The host Jeff Probst teased that it was an “open era” early merge. However, he then noted that they would go “old school,” and the two tribes were divided into three. They are: Toka tribe (Carter, Brady, Mike Pinsky, Maggie Nestor, Thien An Nguyen, Kristin Flickinger), Savu tribe (Devin, Jelly Loblack, Jenna Doore, Ori Jean-Charles, Alexis Levine), and Dina tribe (Danny Kilby, Lewis, Sharonda Cox, Eric Macksoud, Cristian Chavez, and Linnea Capobianco).

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

After the participants were divided into new tribes, they went through the immunity challenge. For that, contestants raced to fill their buckets from the ocean and finish a spinning maze. The winning tribe earned a coffee kit, while the second-place tribe won one pitcher of iced coffee and safety from the upcoming vote. For the challenge, Eric and Thien An were selected as their tribes’ sit-outs. The Toka tribe earned second place, with the Dina tribe winning the immunity challenge. As a result, the Savu tribe went to Tribal Council.

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4 Immunity Challenge (Image Source: CBS)

At the Tribal Council, tribemates were going with the narrative that it did not have to be a “big move” but “just the smart move.” When it was time to vote, Jenna and Alexis voted for each other, even though they noted they wanted to work on their differences. With the majority of the tribemates voting for Jenna, she was eliminated from the show. Seeing fellow tribemates voting against her, Jenna was shocked. “It doesn’t feel great to get blindsided on ‘Survivor’. It really hurts,” she told the cameras.

A still from ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4 featuring Jenna (Image Source: CBS)

According to Jeff’s Field Notes, “Jenna got off to a tough start, and I don’t think she ever regained her footing.” He added, “So much sacrificed to get on the show and then the undeniable devastation with being voted out so early. A lot of fans told me they had Jenna as a pick to win. And that’s why we play, to separate dreams and possibility from action and result.” He also pointed out that this season they started with 11 women and 10 men. “And yet, the first four vote outs at tribal were all women.”