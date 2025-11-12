‘DWTS’ celebrates 20 years with perfect scores, but the night ends with a fan-favorite going home

The special episode welcomed former host Tom Bergeron as the guest judge and even saw a cameo from Prince William

The 20th Birthday Party celebration episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 brought along one more heartbreak that no one saw coming. With former host Tom Bergeron making an appearance as the guest judge and Prince William sending a message of support to Robert Irwin, the celebratory episode successfully entertained fans until the heartbreaking elimination.

A still of Andy Richter and Emma Slater from 'Dancing with the Stars' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

After the judges' scores were combined with audience votes, Andy Richter was eliminated from the competition, as per Variety. Earlier in the night, he had faced his biggest challenge yet, the Quickstep, which he initially dreaded. When his partner Emma Slater told him about the dance, Richter admitted, "This is an intimidating dance for sure. It's right there in the name; it's quick." Despite his nerves, the pair delivered a lively routine to 'Puttin' on the Ritz' by Robbie Williams, as per People.

Carrie Ann Inaba praised his growth and determination, saying, "There is no greater honor or privilege than watching someone give their best every week. This is why our hearts go out to you." Derek Hough praised Richter for mastering the Quickstep, noting that even though he had groaned in the rehearsal footage about taking on the challenging dance, he ultimately "accomplished the Quickstep." Guest judge Bergeron added that the late Len Goodman would have "loved" Richter's performance. Bruno Tonioli chimed in with his trademark humor, saying, "It was quick, and it had plenty of steps. What more do you want?"

Thinking back on the experience, Richter shared that the Quickstep turned out to be "really fun." Speaking with Julianne Hough in the skybox, he added, "I'm loving being out there." During the special switch-up night, Dylan Efron was partnered with Rumer Willis, replacing Daniella Karagach, while Richter teamed up with The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe, replacing Emma Slater. The pairs performed a Viennese Waltz to 'Earned It' by The Weeknd. After Efron and Willis's elegant routine, Richter and Bristow made a show-stopping entrance—with the comedian wearing a button-down shirt to reveal a fake set of abs underneath.

Bergeron burst out laughing, saying, "First of all, Andy, that was ab-fab.' Tonioli added, "Andy, you wanted to distract me and you succeeded. This is going to go viral; it really is!" Inaba praised both pairs enthusiastically, telling Richter he had surprising charisma on the dance floor, saying, "You have sex appeal. You are sexy tonight!" Hough added a supportive "Richter," saying, "It was good!" The winners of teh round were Efron and Willis.