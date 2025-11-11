The 'DWTS' 20th anniversary celebration will be missing one beloved pro — here's why

Several fan-favorite alums are set to return for the 'DWTS' 20th anniversary celebration on November 11

Currently, 'DWTS' fans are eagerly waiting for the show's 20th anniversary celebration, scheduled to air on November 11. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, titled '20th Birthday Party', fans will witness many familiar faces, including Tom Bergeron, who hosted the ABC dance competition for its first 28 seasons. Several former pros from the past seasons will also appear in the special. However, one beloved pro dancer will be missing the ballroom birthday bash. According to a report by Parade magazine, former pro dancer Lacey Schwimmer, well-known for her edgy choreography and her stellar streak throughout her six-season run, won't be a part of the show's milestone episode.

On November 8, Schwimmer took to her Instagram page and shared the sad news with her fans. “I won’t be at the 20th anniversary for @dancingwiththestars due to work, but wishing everyone the best celebration! And congrats to @tombergeron for his judging debut! Go smash it, my friend," Schwimmer wrote on her Instagram Stories. Soon after, Bergeron re-shared Schwimmer's story on his Instagram account and penned, “Thanks, Lacey! Gonna miss ya.”

In case you're wondering, Schwimmer first caught the attention of viewers when she participated in the third season of 'So You Think You Can Dance', where she finished fourth. Later on, Schwimmer competed on 'DWTS' Season 7 as a professional dancer. At that time, Schwimmer was paired up with Lance Bass of the popular boy band 'N Sync, and the duo came in third place. In Season 8, Schwimmer was partnered with 'Jackass' star Steve-O, and in the ninth season, Schwimmer hit the ballroom floor with the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' star Mark Dacascos.

Schwimmer returned to 'Dancing With The Stars' for its eleventh season, and was coupled up with the Disney star Kyle Massey. For Season 12, Schwimmer was partnered up with radio host Mike Catherwood. In Season 13, Schwimmer was paired up with transgender activist Chaz Bono. Schwimmer didn't return for Season 14 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' During her six-year run on 'DWTS,' Schwimmer may have failed to win the prestigious mirrorball trophy, but she managed to win the hearts of fans and judges. 'DWTS' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.