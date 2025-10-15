Dylan Efron melts hearts with a touching family tribute on 'DWTS'—and earns the season's highest score yet

Dylan Efron wins hearts with a heartfelt performance dedicated to his younger sister, Olivia, and his brother, Zac Efron

Dylan Efron just scored the highest marks on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. 'The Traitors' winner won major hearts in the latest episode of the show, paying tribute to his little sister as the dance competition celebrated the Dedication Night. Not only that, but Efron also paid homage to his superstar brother, Zac Efron, in a unique way, making for a performance that was both tear-jerking and incredible to watch.

A still of Dylan Efron from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @daniellakaragach)

Efron wowed both fans and judges on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34's Dedication Night, performing a heartfelt contemporary routine with partner Daniella Karagach. He dedicated the dance to his younger sister, Olivia, choosing 'Rewrite the Stars' from 'The Greatest Showman.' Notably, the song is sung by his brother Zac Efron and Zendaya, making the performance even more personal and emotional, as per Entertainment Now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Judges were also left impressed, with Carrie Ann Inaba saying, "I felt that story to the bottom of my soul," praising "the message" as "incredible" and "infused in every step of the dance." Derek Hough added, "You're a great guy, you're in shape, you can dance, and you're a great brother. Well done." Guest Judge Kym Johnson noted, "You are improving and becoming such a great dancer," while Bruno Tonioli called it a "fantastic number" with a challenging lift, adding that Efron is "getting better and better."

Efron's emotional dance earned him an impressive 36 out of 40, the highest score of the night. Fans were equally moved, flooding Dancing with the Stars' official Instagram post with praise for his stunning performance. One fan commented, "Dylan keeps getting better and better. So proud of his score tonight. It is so deserved!!! His dance demonstrated such a powerful message of being an older sibling, something I can relate to." Another shared, "Dylan is improving and his scores were well deserved. Also, saying Daniella was doing all the work and “tricks” - did we all watch the same dance? He performed this contemporary amazingly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)

Meanwhile, another fan added, "That was incredible and so beautiful. Daniella is the best and Olivia oh my heart!!" A fan remarked, "That little toe point!! Omgosh !! Dylan just blew me away!! Well done e!!" while another noted, "This was everything!! and way to go tiny ballerina she’s a star!" Notably, ahead of the show, Efron shared adorable Instagram photos with his little sister Olivia, introducing her as "the newest member of Team DaDy." In his caption, he joked that she's already the "second-best dancer on the team and by far the cutest."