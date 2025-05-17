Bruno Tonioli reveals he’s been pitching a bold new idea for ‘DWTS’ — and we really hope it happens

New theme night on ‘DWTS’? Bruno Tonioli has a vision — and it might just become show's most stunning moment yet

'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 has been renewed, and one of the celebrity participants has already been announced with a lot of fanfare. The ABC show has been garnering a lot of fan attention, and it is expected that a thrilling set of pro dancers and partners will be revealed soon. However, amid all the excitement, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with celebrated host Alfonso Ribeiro and seasoned judge and British choreographer Bruno Tonioli on the red carpet. The ballroom experts enthusiastically revealed that they have been "pitching" a Bollywood Night theme as one of the routines on the show.

"Oh my God, I want a Bollywood night," Ribeiro gushed. "We did actually do a Bollywood dance number once, but not completely a Bollywood night," Tonioli chimed in. "They're pretty

astonishing, and the routines are pretty awesome. Stunning, I want to do a Bollywood night, I'm pitching that," the pro choreographer added. "I'll pitch it, I'll pitch it," Ribeiro reacted. The stand-up comedian also revealed that the producers of the show are pulling all plugs to make the coming season a grand success. He also alluded to a star-studded ensemble, including Robert Irwin, who was the first fan favorite to be introduced for the new show.

It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 🎉 This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful 🙌🏼



📷… pic.twitter.com/eE06ijlDSB — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) April 23, 2025

"Well, I'm pretty sure that the producers will have an incredible cast. We'll be second to none, and uh, we've already got a great one announced. Robert Irwin Bindy Irwin's little brother, he's been around the show, he went through the entire season with Bindy when she won, and uh, I think he's absolutely going to be ready to rock and roll," Ribeiro disclosed. The duo confessed that the producers have kept most of the scoop about the 20th year celebrations under wraps. "We don't know the details yet, but they're planning some good stuff for the 20th anniversary," they said.

Judges Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro attend 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 21, 2015. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Livingston)

As per Parade, the new season is expected to premiere in September, and it will be aired simultaneously on ABC and Disney+. “It's a privilege for Dancing with the Stars to become the first live series simulcast on ABC and Disney+. This demonstrates the belief that ABC and Disney have always shown in our iconic format and how it’s become a pop-culture powerhouse with millions of fans," BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions' general manager, Valerie Bruce, expressed in a press statement. Meanwhile, fans are already rooting for a 'winning pair'- pro dancer Rylee Arnold and wildlife conservationist Irwin.

The young duo has already been gushing over each other during their respective interviews. "I can see them being paired together. They are both young, and he already said last year that he would love to dance with Rylee if he were on Dancing with the Stars. They will be very popular," a fan pointed out on a Reddit thread. "I’ve heard them say requests are “first come first serve” usually so looks like he has a big chance of being paired with Rylee," an online user chimed. With the social media buzzing about Arnold and Irwin, the new season is definitely making a loud and clear noise about a 'magnamoius' return, and who knows, with a Bollywood spin.