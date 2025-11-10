A beloved 'DWTS' winner is heading back to the dance floor — and we couldn't be more thrilled

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis set for 'DWTS' return nearly 10 years after her win

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 20 winner Rumer Willis is returning to the Ballroom floor. On November 9, Rumer, who lifted the prestigious mirrorball trophy alongside her pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy in 2015, took to her Instagram page and announced that she will be back on the ABC dance competition for its 20th anniversary celebration. "Beyond thrilled to be back in my favorite ballroom @dancingwiththestars with some new faces. @dylanefron and @daniellakaragach have been a delight to hang and dance with so far. We might be having way too much fun," Rumer captioned her Instagram post.

Rumer, the daughter of Hollywood superstars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, further added, "And getting to watch firsthand as Dylan is stepping into this new role as a leading man and leading me around the dance floor like a pro is awesome. Dani, you are such a powerful and masterful dancer—it’s a privilege and a pleasure to learn from you. So grateful for all the laughter and fun with both of you. Can’t wait to kick ass on Tuesday.”

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section of Rumer's post with heartfelt messages. One social media user wrote, "Loved you on your season and so happy to have you back!! Hope we get an all-star season with you in it." A second user penned, "Excited to see you back in the ballroom!! They’ve missed you." Another netizen went on to say, "I was mesmerized watching you dance and win. Can’t wait to see you on the dance floor again." One ‘DWTS’ fan commented, "Two of my favorites being paired up is so exciting. Can’t wait to see you guys."

Along with Rumer, several other mirrorball champions will be appearing in the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34 titled 'The 20th Birthday Party,' which is scheduled to air on November 11. Other 'DWTS' winners who will be a part of the forthcoming milestone episode include 'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei, who will perform with TikTok star Alix Earle, Xochitl Gomez, who will team up with Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin for the relay dance, and Apolo Anton Ohno will groove alongside fellow Olympian Jordan Chiles. Furthermore, 'DWTS' Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe is slated to partner with Andy Richter, and season 24 champ Rashad Jennings will hit the stage with Elaine Hendrix. ‘DWTS’ airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.