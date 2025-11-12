Two decades later, Rumer Willis steps back into the 'DWTS' spotlight — and it's pure full-circle magic

Rumer Willis, who won season 20 in 2015, made a stellar comeback on 'DWTS', performing with Dylan Efron

Along with the stellar performance and heartfelt emotional tributes, the 20th anniversary special episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 also welcomed former winner Rumer Willis. The daughter of acclaimed actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had participated in the 20th season of the show in 2015. Keeping with the celebratory mood of the episode, Willis showed off her moves alongside Dylan Efron in the relay dance performance, winning the round and cementing her champion status.

Rumer Willis attends Cadillac Celebrates The 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Efron danced with Willis, taking over for Daniella Karagach, competing against Andy Richter, who danced with The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe, replacing Emma Slater. The pairs performed a Viennese Waltz to 'Earned It' by The Weeknd, as per People. After Efron and Willis delivered their elegant routine, Richter and Bristowe took the floor. In a laugh-out-loud moment, Bristowe dramatically ripped open Richter's shirt to reveal fake abs. Following the performance, both Eforn and Willis received glowing feedback. Guest judge and former host Tom Bergeron offered heartfelt praise and took a moment to acknowledge Rumer's father, Bruce.

He said, "One of the highlights of your season was meeting your dad. And I just want to send my warm wishes to you, your dad, and your family." The touching comment came in light of Bruce's ongoing health battle, as his family had announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023, which they have been coping with privately since, as reported by TV Insider. Derek Hough praised the chemistry between Efron and Willis, saying they "looked like they've been dancing together for years."

Finally, Bruno Tonioli commended the artistry of the performance, telling them that they were "in perfect harmony." The duo won the round. Notably, following her season 20 win in April 2016, Willis shared advice for future contestants: to embrace the moment and have fun. She told ET, "You're doing something at a very accelerated pace, and when you're in it, the concept of time is not really there."

Willis encouraged them to savor the journey, adding, "Just really take a moment and enjoy it. Enjoy the experience, enjoy learning and the challenges, all of it." She also admitted at that time to missing the excitement of the competition but continuing to seek roles that push her limits. She explained, "I think just being challenged every week to try something new and not to just challenge your body but challenge your mind—that's kind of why I like doing new things and even coming back and doing a show like this." Willis added, "I love being around people who are talented, and it makes me want to step up my own game."