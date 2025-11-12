‘DWTS’ Season 34 turns emotional after contestants pay heartfelt tribute to Len Goodman: ‘He felt like a...’

Celebrating its 20th anniversary on the November 11 episode, Jerry Springer, Shannen Doherty, Kirstie Alley, and more were remembered.

The vibe on the 20th Birthday Party Night special episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 turned sentimental with a heartfelt tribute to the Late Len Goodman. The beloved judge, who joined 'DWTS' in its premiere season in 2005, left the show in 2022 after 31 seasons. Tragically, Goodman passed away shortly after in April 2023 at the age of 78. Keeping the memory of the beloved judge alive, the dance competition paid a heartfelt tribute to Goodman, making for an emotional moment on the show.

Screenshot of Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman from the set of 'Dancing With the Stars' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @carrieanninaba)

During the 20th Anniversary Party episode on Tuesday, November 11, judge Carrie Ann Inaba opened up on her early days with Goodman in a confessional, saying, "I remember the first day that I walked on set with Len and Bruno; it felt like, 'Something a little magical is happening here,'" as per E! News. Bruno Tonioli also shared his affection for his longtime colleague, recalling, "When I first met Len, he felt like a brother." The tribute segment celebrated Goodman's lasting impact on the show, offering a glimpse into his enduring legacy on the dance show.

The episode also featured a touching montage of Goodman's most memorable moments on 'Dancing with the Stars,' showing the late ballroom legend sharing laughter and warmth with his fellow judges. One particularly moving clip showed Goodman wrapping his arm around Inaba and pulling her in for a warm hug. Derek Hough, who replaced Goodman as a permanent judge in 2020, also remembered the legend, sharing, "I've known Len since I was 15. So, to sit in his seat, because it will forever be his seat, it's an honor."

Notably, the Mirrorball Trophy of 'DWTS' was also renamed as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in 2023, in a heartfelt tribute to the former judge. The Executive producer of the show, Conrad Green, at that time talked about the reason behind the decision, saying, "The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on ‘Dancing With the Stars' like theVince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," as per USA Today.

He then added, "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people of the importance he’s had to 'Dancing With the Stars' and how much he meant to all of us." As per reports, Goodman died of bone cancer at the age of 78 in April 2023.