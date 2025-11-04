Demi Moore’s wild sci-fi satire ‘I Love Boosters’ drops first look — and a Holiday 2026 release is confirmed

A daring sci-fi heist ignites a rebellion in Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters,’ marking Demi Moore’s thrilling return to the genre

The visionary mind behind ‘Sorry to Bother You’ is finally back. Director and writer Boots Riley has revealed the first look at his long-awaited sci-fi satire ‘I Love Boosters,’ starring Demi Moore, Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and Taylour Paige. The film will officially hit theaters on May 22, 2026, over Memorial Day weekend, with distributor NEON confirming the date alongside the film’s first still. The released image, bathed in a bold mustard hue, captures a surreal and dreamlike tone that has become Riley’s signature. Interestingly, the image doesn’t feature Moore but instead cast members Ackie, Palmer, and Paige.

Following the explosive success of ‘The Substance’ (2024), which earned five Oscar nominations and gave Moore her first-ever nod for Best Actress, ‘I Love Boosters’ marks her anticipated return to the sci-fi genre. However, Riley’s latest project is going to be a very different kind of story: one laced with rebellion, social satire, and sharp commentary on modern capitalism. According to ScreenRant, the film follows a crew of daring female shoplifters who make their living stealing luxury clothing from high-end department stores.

But when they set their sights on the powerful CEO of an elite fashion brand, their heist sparks an unexpected uprising that spirals far beyond what any of them could have imagined. The cast is stacked with talent from across film and television. As per Complex, they include Moore, Palmer (from Password), LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Ackie (The End of the F***ing World), Eiza González, Poppy Liu, Paige (Zola), and Will Poulter (Dopesick). Given Riley’s distinct creative voice — a mix of absurdist humor, political awareness, and visual extravagance — ‘I Love Boosters’ is already being hailed as one of the most intriguing releases of 2026.

The promotional still evokes the same offbeat energy that defined his 2018 debut ‘Sorry to Bother You,’ which earned widespread praise for its anarchic critique of corporate America. Though the film is set for a wide theatrical release in late May, there’s speculation that it could make its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, mirroring the path of Riley’s first feature. If not Sundance, the project could find a home at SXSW or even Cannes, whose Un Certain Regard section celebrates daring and unconventional voices. It’s a perfect fit for Riley’s filmmaking style.

Riley hasn’t exactly been idle since ‘Sorry to Bother You.’ In 2023, he returned to the screen with ‘I’m A Virgo.’ It’s an Amazon series that brings surrealism with biting social commentary. As both a filmmaker and outspoken activist, Riley has consistently woven his anti-capitalist beliefs and revolutionary ideals into his art, whether through cinema, television, or his music career with The Coup and Street Sweeper Social Club. And with ‘I Love Boosters,’ he appears ready to push those boundaries even further.