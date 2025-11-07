‘DWTS’ Season 34 Predictions: Just days from finale, we think we know who’ll take the Mirrorball home

'DWTS' Season 34 finale is scheduled to air on November 25, 2025, on ABC and Disney+

At the moment, the remaining seven couples are battling it out on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 for the prestigious mirrorball trophy. In the upcoming episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 34, which is set to air on November 11, the cast and crew will celebrate the glorious 20 years of the ABC dance competition. The following week's episode, which is scheduled to drop on November 18, will be the Prince-themed semi-finals. Speaking of the season finale of ‘DWTS’ Season 34, it will air on November 25. During the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night episode, which aired on November 4, Danielle Fishel and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were sent home. And now, only seven couples are in the running to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

These days, the ‘DWTS’ fans are busy making their predictions about who will win the latest instalment of the beloved dance show. As per a report shared by the online betting site VegasInsider.com on November 6, there’s one pair that has higher chances of lifting the mirrorball trophy during the three-hour season finale. It has been reported by the outlet that Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson will most likely emerge as the winners of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 with 3-2 odds (+150).

In a press release statement, a spokesperson said, “Whitney [Leavitt] has been at the top of the leaderboard more often than anyone else this season, consistently earning some of the highest scores week after week. Robert, on the other hand, seems to be the fan favorite due to his energy and enthusiasm – and on DWTS, audience support is crucial. That’s why Robert Irwin is currently the favourite to win Season 34 with odds of +150, with Whitney Leavitt close behind with odds of +180 to win.”

In the previous episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 34, Irwin and Carson performed the paso doble to ‘Icky Thump’ by The White Stripes. Following their performance, they bagged a score of 38 out of 40 points from the judges' panel. Speaking of Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, they also performed the paso doble to ‘No More Tears’ by Ozzy Osbourne. Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Flavor Flav gave the duo 10s; meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba awarded them a nine, which took their total score to 39. The fans will have to wait and watch to find out the winner's name.‘Dancing With The Stars' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC and Disney+.