Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character

‘Chicago Fire’ honors a fan favorite character in its 300th episode

Season 15, Episode 5, titled 'Three Hundred', left 'Chicago Fire' fans in tears when Cruz (Joe Miñoso) went to Otis' memorial during his last moments in the Fire Station. "You know, when I first joined the squad, I thought you were going to kill me," Cruz said while reminiscing about their old days. He ended their conversation by saying that he would always be there. Along with Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov), it seemed like a message to fans that even though he is leaving, his spirit remains with the show. In another heartwarming sequence, Cruz poses with other fellow firefighters with Otis' cane, ensuring his friend is remembered.

A still of Otis and Joe from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Long-time viewers know how integral the fan-favorite, aka Otis, was to the show. The firefighter and engineer was part of Firehouse 51 since the show's inception. In his seven seasons, he formed deep relationships with almost everyone, but none as impactful as the one he shared with Cruz. Otis and Cruz were best friends. They were brothers-in-arms who stayed with each other through thick and thin. Therefore, when Otis breathed his last, Cruz changed forever.

A still of Otis from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Otis died in the season seven finale named 'I'm Not Leaving You.' The crew was rescuing workers in a mattress factory fire. Soon it was revealed that an old industrial boiler was leaking inside the establishment. Everyone quickly ran to take cover, but sadly Otis couldn't. In the Season 8 premiere, Otis' death was confirmed. The crew managed to get him out and to 'Chicago Med', but his injuries were too fatal. Cruz stayed with his friend, and his last sentence was also addressed to him. He said in Russian, "Brother, I will be with you always." Something Cruz repeats in his farewell episode.

A still of Otis from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Otis' death deeply impacted Cruz. He named his son after Otis and honored his friend in many other ways. Therefore, it wasn't surprising when he honored Otis as he left their second home. "I think there is no Cruz without Otis. I think that the relationship we had on the show is what made us successful on the show. I think it's what brought audiences to us. They are always one. He is the yin to my yang, for sure," Miñoso once said to ScreenRant.