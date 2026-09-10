'Chicago Fire' Season 15 could bring back a fan-favorite character for its 300th episode

'Chicago Fire' will return with Season 15 on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC

'Chicago Fire' will reportedly welcome back a familiar face for its momentous 15th season. Otis (Yuriy Sardarov), who exited the procedural in Season 8, could reportedly appear in the 300th episode of the beloved show. Otis was part of the crew since the show's inception, and his death remains one of the series' saddest moments. Fans are now speculating that the character might appear in the upcoming season because of a casting call on Project Casting. The job description read, "'Chicago Fire' is seeking a stand-in to match the appearance of the SI Otis character for upcoming production work in Chicago. This paid stand-in role involves assisting the production team with lighting and camera blocking while closely matching the general physical appearance of principal talent."

A still of Otis in 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

In casting calls, the show typically uses made-up names. However, the character they have described in the post aligns with Otis' physical characteristics. The casting call mentions, "Caucasian or Latino talent; Height between 5’5″ and 5’9″; Slim to medium build; Dark hair." These details have made fans speculate that Otis may make an appearance during the show's highly anticipated 300th episode. According to Reel Chicago, the long-running show began filming on July 23. As per the Chicago Tribune, it supposedly takes 8 to 9 days to complete one episode. If everything proceeds as planned, the casting call should be for the fifth episode of the season, which will be the 300th episode.

A still of Otis in 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

The 300th episode could also serve as Joe Cruz's (Joe Miñoso) farewell episode. Otis' return makes perfect sense in this scenario, as the firefighters were best friends. In fact, Otis' last words were to Joe. He said, "Brat, ya budu s toboy, vsegda," which translates to "Brother, I will be with you always." Joe has always carried Otis with him, even naming his son after him. Otis could appear in Joe's dream or feature in a flashback. 'Chicago Fire' has always gone big for its milestone episodes. The 100th episode featured Casey and Dawson's wedding, and the 200th saw Casey exit as a regular character to take care of his former 51 teammate Andy Darden's sons. A similar grand storyline can be expected for the upcoming 300th episode. No official details are out yet regarding the highly anticipated episode, which is expected to premiere around November 4, 2026. Season 15 is expected to premiere on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.