MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Chicago Med’ creator teases Season 12 plot after cliffhanger finale — and there’s an explosive love story

Season 12 of 'Chicago Med' was renewed in March and will drop on NBC this fall.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from the 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Chicago Med)
A still from the 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Chicago Med)

The 'Chicago Med' Season 11 finale, which aired on May 13, saw the hospital dealing with the fallout from a prisoner running loose inside Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Amidst all the chaos, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) gave birth to her baby daughter, Mabel. At the finale, the prisoner was arrested, and the hospital ended its lockdown. Some characters ended the season on a happy note as Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) was able to hold on to his post as the head of the Psychiatry department. Other storylines, like Hannah and Dr. Dean Archer's (Steven Weber), were left ambiguous after he professed his love for her, which was reciprocated. On May 18, showrunner Allen MacDonald spoke to Parade about the show's cliffhanger ending and shared what fans can expect from Season 12 of 'Chicago Med.'

A look at Manish Dayal as Dr. Theo Rabari from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)
A still of Manish Dayal as Dr. Theo Rabari from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

"There will be conflict, there will be medical stories, there will be unrequited love," he teased, before adding, "I always love when we pace up the show and I'm always interested in doing that, and I think that we have done that successfully, but I always want to push it a little more. I just think that dramatically we're going to push even harder next year." The finale also set the stage for a bitter confrontation between the hospital's executive director, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and the board member Miranda Lewis (Orlagh Cassidy). In the closing chapter of Season 11, Sharon was forced to resign from her post as a result of the fallout from psychiatrist Dr. Theo Rabari (Manish Dayal) trying to replace Dr. Charles as the department chief. 

An image of S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
A still of S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

However, before the board members could decide Charles' fate, someone leaked Theo's confidential medical records, diagnosing him with antisocial personality disorder. As a result, he pulled his application for the post. Without any evidence, Miranda accused Sharon of leaking his medical records and demanded her resignation on the spot. MacDonald told the outlet that Sharon won't walk away without a fair fight. "She is going to have to fight for her job now. Sharon is a very empathetic, kind, caring person, but you also don't want to mess with her. Sharon means what she says at the end, 'If you want a fight, that's what you're going to get,' and that is the intention moving into next season."      

An image of Ripley and Lenox from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)
A still of Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) lost his father, James, to a terminal illness in the finale. MacDonald said that the character, who has struggled with mental health issues for the past two seasons, is ready to leave his past behind and "move forward." Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) promised to stick with Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) after she came clean about her terminal GSS diagnosis to her brother and prepared to face the problem head-on. Speaking of Lenox, the showrunner said, "I think that this disclosure between them at the end of the season, she will have a more positive attitude moving into next season and will be wanting to embrace life in a healthier way. She thought she was embracing life this season, but she was really being self-destructive."

An image of Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher (left) and Erin Anderson as Lizzy Asher (right) (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)
A still of (L) Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and (R) Lizzy Asher (Erin Anderson) (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)

In Season 10 of 'Chicago Med,' Hannah agreed to be a surrogate for her sister, Lizzy Asher (Erin Anderson), following her hysterectomy. However, she had to back out after discovering that she was pregnant with Archer's baby in the finale. MacDonald assured fans that the show's next season will bring back Lizzy and explore her dynamic with Hannah. "We definitely intend to delve back into that story next season, and we love Erin Anderson, who plays Lizzy." 'Chicago Med' is set to return with Season 12 on NBC this fall. An official premiere date has not been announced yet, but it will likely arrive in September or October.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 adds 'Zero Day' star in major role alongside Sylvester Stallone
TV

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 adds 'Zero Day' star in major role alongside Sylvester Stallone

'Tulsa King' adds a major recurring character to its highly anticipated fourth season on Paramount+
1 hour ago
'CIA' Episode 12 Recap: Colin finally comes face-to-face with old partner as major secrets are revealed
TV

'CIA' Episode 12 Recap: Colin finally comes face-to-face with old partner as major secrets are revealed

'CIA' Season 1 finale follows Bill and Colin as they investigate Pyramids' nefarious operations
2 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Final Jeopardy seals Tristan Williams’ dramatic ninth consecutive win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Final Jeopardy seals Tristan Williams’ dramatic ninth consecutive win

With all the participants answering correctly for the Final Jeopardy, it was an exciting episode featuring an amazing win by Tristan Williams.
3 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 4 films at Cannes Film Festival but producer drops disappointing cameo update
TV

'The White Lotus' Season 4 films at Cannes Film Festival but producer drops disappointing cameo update

The fourth season of the award-winning drama series is set in France and features an ensemble cast from all over the world
3 hours ago
Is OA leaving ‘FBI’? Season 8 finale twist shakes things up for fan-favorite special agent
TV

Is OA leaving ‘FBI’? Season 8 finale twist shakes things up for fan-favorite special agent

OA finds himself in hot water with the FBI in the finale of Season 8 titled 'Defector'
5 hours ago
Anne Hathaway is bringing back her cult-favorite 2000s fantasy movie, but this time as a Disney+ series
TV

Anne Hathaway is bringing back her cult-favorite 2000s fantasy movie, but this time as a Disney+ series

A beloved 2000s fantasy story is heading to Disney+ with a fresh twist, a boarding school setting, and Anne Hathaway returning behind the scenes.
6 hours ago
Will there be ‘FBI’ Season 9? The finale’s cliffhanger hints bigger trouble is coming
TV

Will there be ‘FBI’ Season 9? The finale’s cliffhanger hints bigger trouble is coming

OA’s shocking FBI exit was not what it seemed, and the finale’s last-minute undercover twist may change everything in Season 9.
7 hours ago
'Harry Potter' Season 2 gets disappointing update as major cast member exits ahead of production
TV

'Harry Potter' Season 2 gets disappointing update as major cast member exits ahead of production

While this marks the first major replacement for the HBO series, the film adaptation underwent several casting changes during its run
7 hours ago
Will there be ‘CIA’ Season 2? Everything we know about future of Bill and Colin's unlikely partnership
TV

Will there be ‘CIA’ Season 2? Everything we know about future of Bill and Colin's unlikely partnership

‘CIA’ stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as Colin and Bill, respectively, and the next installment could push their partnership even further
8 hours ago
HBO DC series 'Lanterns' casts former 'Ozark' and 'The Truman Show' star but one key detail remains missing
TV

HBO DC series 'Lanterns' casts former 'Ozark' and 'The Truman Show' star but one key detail remains missing

HBO's 'Lanterns' latest teaser confirmed a major addition to the cast while teasing tension between John Stewart and Hal Jordan.
17 hours ago