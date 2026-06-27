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Who went home on ‘Love Island’ Season 8 tonight? Major recoupling after Casa Amor shakes up the villa

Casa Amor may be over, but the biggest twist is still ahead as America gets to decide which dumped Islanders deserve another chance.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

The Casa Amor chapter has officially wrapped up, and if anyone thought the drama would calm down afterward, well, that ship has definitely sailed. Friday night’s episode of ‘Love Island USA’ completely reshaped the villa, leaving several islanders celebrating new romances while others watched their time on the show come to an abrupt end. As the two villas reunited after days apart, the original islanders faced one of the biggest choices of the season. They could stay loyal to the partner they left behind, take a chance on someone they met during Casa Amor, or decide to stand alone and risk becoming vulnerable. By the end of the June 26 episode, six Casa Amor contestants had been dumped after failing to secure a place in the main villa.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

Among the Casa Amor boys, Carl Schmidt, Chay Nehra, Corey Sawyer Jr., and Ronnie Gunter all failed to receive a recoupling pick from the women returning to the villa. Without a partner, each of them was immediately eliminated from the competition. The girls faced a similar outcome. Neither Amora “Amora Cachee” Robinson nor Sherleaz “Sydney” Eugene was chosen by any of the male Islanders, bringing their Casa Amor experience to an end just as quickly as it had begun. Still, the eliminations may not be permanent. Following the episode, viewers were invited to vote for one of the dumped women and one of the eliminated men to receive another opportunity inside the villa. On the women's side, the public can choose between Amora and Sydney. The men's vote includes four options: Carl, Chay, Corey, and Ronnie.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

Only one man and one woman will earn another shot at finding love. The results of that public vote will be revealed during Sunday's episode. While six Islanders packed their bags, another contestant found herself facing an uncertain future despite technically remaining in the villa. Aniya Harvey entered the recoupling hoping things would work out with K.C. Chandler after their earlier connection. Instead, she watched him return with someone new. K.C. chose to recouple with Tierra Davis, leaving Aniya standing alone and officially vulnerable. After realizing she had been left single, Aniya broke down in tears and admitted she should have chosen Carl instead. 

A still of Aniya Harvey getting emotional in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still of Aniya Harvey getting emotional in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

Following the Casa Amor recoupling, the villa is now home to eight official couples. Jen Terry is paired with Gal Tshnieder, Caleb McDaniel has coupled up with Jaiden Bacciocco, Kenzie Annis remains with Dylan Wrona, Corbin Mimis is now with Parmida Keshani, Kayda Bosse has chosen Zach Georgiou, Melanie Moreno is coupled with Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum is with Bryce Dettloff, and KC Chandler returned to the villa alongside Tierra Davis. The next episode of ‘Love Island USA’ airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, when the public vote will be revealed and two dumped Casa Amor Islanders will discover whether they are heading home for good or getting one more chance to find a connection.

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