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How old is Tierra? This ‘Love Island USA’ bombshell is not new to entertainment business

Tierra’s tussle with other ‘Love Island USA’ girls brings her career into the spotlight.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 40 MINUTES AGO
An image of Tierra Davis from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 episode (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
An image of Tierra Davis from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 episode (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island USA' just aired its highly anticipated Casa Amore recoupling ceremony, and it is safe to say it left everyone shook. KC and Aniya were two islanders most viewers were keen to follow through this process. Despite being a solid couple since the first week, and choosing each other time and again, both parted on rocky terms. KC was lamenting not following his heart with Sol, and Aniya was feeling confused. KC did not repeat his mistake and explored to his heart's content in Casa Amore. His heart landed on Tierra, aka TiTi, and he brought her back to the villa. All hell broke loose when Aniya and the girls did not take the "betrayal" kindly, while TiTi fiercely defended her man, which led to some arguments. 

Tierra in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)
Tierra in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

Trinity, being Aniya's close friend, did not mince her words. She confronted KC about straying the moment he could get anybody. Things got heated, and TiTi got involved. She wanted to defend her man and interrupted the conversation, much to Trinity and the other girls' displeasure. After getting irritated at Trinity for continuously ignoring her, TiTi called her a "little girl." Everyone was shocked at TiTi's attitude and nonchalance towards Aniya's feelings. Aniya, at one point, questioned, "Are we in Bad Girls Club?" Trinity did not take the slight in her stride and vowed to show "her a whole little girl" in the villa. TiTi was also up for the challenge. Ultimately, KC chose the California native, TiTi, calling their connection "effortless," ensuring she walked out of the ceremony a winner. 

TiTi's fiery attitude could make her stay in 'Love Island' for a long haul. Even before being sent to Fiji, the 25-year-old nanny and model had several trysts with fame (yes, she is indeed three years older than Trinity). She has been a model since 2021 and has walked the runway for several labels in Miami Swim Week and Los Angeles Swim Week. Her beautiful face has also been featured in several music videos, like 'Hate The New You' by DC The Don, 'Doin Too Much' by Reason, 'Blue Hunnads' by Steven G, and 'WATATI' by Karol G. She has also appeared in several popular YouTube videos like 'Will She Cheat With His Friend's Roommate?! | UDY Loyalty Test' by UDY and 'Find Your Match Based On Rizz: Hidden Faces!' from DuB Family. The stunner is also extremely active on Instagram and currently boasts a loyal following of 17.2K followers. 

TiTi and the villa girls have not started their journey on the right foot. But nothing changes as much as equations in the dating show. To see whether she finds some common ground with the girls, and whether her connection with KC goes the distance, tune into 'Love Island USA' every day except Wednesday on Peacock. 

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