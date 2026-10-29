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'The Kissing Booth' star joins LaKeith Stanfield for alien romance comedy

'Safe Space' blends sci-fi and romantic comedy in a satirical take on toxic relationships, modern dating, and intimacy in a screen-driven society.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 45 MINUTES AGO
Joey King and Joel Courtney in a still from 'The Kissing Booth 2' and in the circle a still of Lakeith Stanfield (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix, Instagram | @lakeithstanfield3)
Joey King and Joel Courtney in a still from 'The Kissing Booth 2' and in the circle a still of Lakeith Stanfield (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix, Instagram | @lakeithstanfield3)

Joey King and Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield are set to star in 'Safe Space,' a sci-fi romantic comedy that satirically examines toxic relationships, s*x, and modern dating. Gillian Wallace Horvat, the filmmaker behind 'I Blame Society,' will write and direct the project, which is being introduced to international buyers at the American Film Market.

King will play Sherrie, an intelligent but insecure scientist who leaves a toxic relationship with a coworker, only to rebound into the most toxic relationship in the galaxy with a gorgeous alien played by Stanfield. The film explores how people form relationships and communicate in a society increasingly shaped by screens and digital interactions.

A still of Joey King (Image Source: Instagram | @joeyking)

Horvat praised King and Stanfield’s chemistry, calling their collaboration an "unbelievable creative realization of the script." Karen Lunder also called the project an original take on the future of dating and humanity. Lunder is producing the film through her banner, Outdoor Cat. She previously worked on projects including Denis Villeneuve’s 'Arrival' and Ron Howard’s 'Thirteen Lives.' Horvat’s previous film, 'I Blame Society,' premiered at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2020 and was later named one of New York Magazine’s best films of 2021.

French sales company Lucky Number is launching sales on the project alongside CAA Media Finance and WME Independent. The company plans to present an exclusive sizzle reel to buyers at AFM. The project is currently in the financing stage, with production planned for the second quarter of 2027 in the United States.

A still of LaKeith Stanfield (Image Source: Instagram | @lakeithstanfield3)

Joey King recently starred in 'Practical Magic 2' and has appeared in 'Bullet Train' and the limited series 'We Were the Lucky Ones.' Her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 'The Act' earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Stanfield received an Oscar nomination for 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' His other film credits include 'Get Out,' 'Uncut Gems,' and 'Die My Love.'

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