‘Ted Lasso’ star teams up with Joey King and James McAvoy in sci-fi comedy

'Almost You' explores grief and artificial intelligence as a robotics engineer creates a digital replica of her late sister, starring Joey King.

Juno Temple, known for her performances in 'Ted Lasso' and 'Fargo,' is set to star alongside Joey King and James McAvoy in 'Almost You,' an upcoming science-fiction comedy. Directed by Matt Lipsey, the film is currently shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. Bankside Films has acquired worldwide sales rights and will co-represent the project in the U.K. and North America with UTA Independent Film Group.

The film combines a futuristic technological premise with an emotional story about loss and the desire to reconnect with loved ones. Lipsey believes the subject is particularly relevant to the present moment, despite the project having been initially conceived as a story about the future. "There’s never been a movie that needed to be made more than this one," Lipsey said. "We thought we were making a film about the future. It turns out it’s about right now."

A still of Juno Temple (Image Source: Instagram | @junotemple)

'Almost You' follows Phoebe, a brilliant robotics engineer struggling to cope with the death of her younger sister, Edie. Unable to accept her loss, Phoebe defies the technology company's protocols and uses years' worth of messages, videos, and social media posts to create a lifelike artificial-intelligence replica of her sister.

At first, the invention gives Phoebe comfort and joy, providing her with the opportunity to communicate with the likeness of someone whom she missed so much. However, Phoebe’s invention soon forces her to confront a difficult question: If you could recreate someone you’ve lost using artificial intelligence, should you?

The movie explores the emotional implications of recreating a deceased loved one through artificial intelligence and digital memories. This story addresses several important issues, such as how people cope with grief, what technology may or may not do, and whether an artificial person would offer comfort or make it more difficult to accept that someone is gone.

James McAvoy attends the premiere of 'California Schemin' during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Image Source: Olivia Wong | Getty Images)

Temple has previously played Keeley Jones in the show 'Ted Lasso.' Some of her other roles include 'The Offer,' 'Vinyl,' and movies like 'Atonement' and 'The Dark Knight Rises.' King’s credits include 'The Act,' 'We Were the Lucky Ones,' 'The Kissing Booth,' and 'Bullet Train.'

On the other hand, McAvoy has starred in critically acclaimed dramas and big studio movies. His previous roles include 'The Last King of Scotland,' 'Atonement,' 'Split,' and the 'X-Men' series, in which he played Professor Charles Xavier. He has even made his directorial debut in the movie 'California Schemin.’ Information about the characters played by Temple, King, and McAvoy has yet to be revealed, aside from the basic premise involving Phoebe and her dead sister.