When will 'Practical Magic 2' stream? Everything we know about Sandra Bullock's fantasy drama

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as the Owens sisters in the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 cult classic.

‘Practical Magic 2’ is finally reaching theaters nearly three decades after Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman first played the Owens sisters. Warner Bros. will release the fantasy sequel in North American theaters in September, with preview screenings beginning September 10. Fans who prefer to watch the sequel at home will have to wait longer. The film will likely arrive on HBO Max first, based on Warner Bros.' recent release strategy and the studio's streaming setup. However, Warner Bros. has not confirmed a streaming date for ‘Practical Magic 2.’

‘Superman’ took around 70 days to move from theaters to streaming; ‘One Battle After Another’ took about 84 days. Using those timelines, ‘Practical Magic 2’ could reach HBO Max between November 19 and December 3, 2026. The final date will depend on how long the movie remains in theatres. A strong box office run could push the HBO Max debut further into December. ‘Practical Magic 2’ is not expected to arrive on Netflix first.

Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in a still from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

Netflix could gain access to the film later if Warner Bros. licenses it to the platform. The original ‘Practical Magic’ currently streams on HBO Max. The sequel brings the Owens family into a new chapter. Sally and Gillian must confront another threat linked to their family's magical history. Joey King plays Kylie Owens, Sally's daughter, while Maisie Williams plays her other daughter, Antonia Owens. The story sends the family to England as they search for answers about the origin of the Owens curse.

Before ‘Practical Magic 2,’ Sandra Bullock's recent films include ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Bullet Train,’ both released in 2022. Kidman's recent credits include ‘Babygirl,’ ‘Holland,’ ‘The Perfect Couple,’ and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Bullock returns to acting with ‘Practical Magic 2,’ her first acting role since 2022.

Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens in a still from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

The sequel draws from Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel ‘The Book of Magic.’ The novel is the fourth and final book in Hoffman's Practical Magic series. Sandra Bullock returns as Sally Owens, with Nicole Kidman back as Gillian Owens. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing return as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances. Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod join the returning cast. Susanne Bier directs the movie from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett, and Kelly Marcel.