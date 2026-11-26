‘Cliff Booth’ sequel has a surprise ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ cameo but it’s not Leonardo DiCaprio

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ revisits Quentin Tarantino's alternate 1969 timeline, offering a glimpse into Sharon Tate's life eight years after the original film

(This article contains spoilers)

Fans expecting Leonardo DiCaprio to reunite with Brad Pitt in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' may have to adjust their expectations. The sequel brings back a familiar face from Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', but it is Margot Robbie. The actress makes a brief return as Sharon Tate, offering a small but meaningful reminder of the alternate history that shaped the 2019 film. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', the David Fincher-directed follow-up finds Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) living a rather different life. Pitt reprises his Oscar-winning role as the stuntman, who has moved through several jobs, including bartending, working at a movie theater, and taking on tasks as a Hollywood fixer. He also spends time watching television with his father, Gus (Peter Weller).

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | courtesy Everett Co | Everett Collection)

It is during one of these television breaks that the film slips in its surprise cameo. A Red Apple Cigarettes commercial appears on screen, featuring Sharon Tate (Robbie). Cliff watches the familiar actress doing her thing and responds with a quiet smile. The moment is short, but it gives viewers an update on a character whose survival was one of the biggest departures from real history in Tarantino's original film. In 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Tarantino reimagined the events of August 1969. Instead of reaching Tate's home, members of the Manson Family encounter Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), Cliff, and his dog Brandy. The trio fights back, preventing the murders that happened in real life. Tate, who was pregnant at the time, survives and eventually invites Rick over for a drink.

Robbie’s return confirms that Tate has continued living in this revised timeline. Her appearance in an advertisement also suggests that she remains a recognizable Hollywood figure in 1977. Tarantino had previously explained that he wanted audiences to see her as more than the victim of a notorious crime. "I wanted to show people a glimpse of Sharon before the murder, so they think of her as more than just a victim," he told Entertainment Weekly. That intention carries into the sequel, even if her appearance lasts only a few moments.

While Tate gets a screen appearance, Rick Dalton remains absent. The character is still part of Cliff’s life through conversations and references, but DiCaprio does not reprise the role. Cliff explains that their professional partnership ended after Rick gained weight and no longer needed him as a stunt double. Rick has since moved to Australia, where he stars in a popular Western television series called 'Dingo Dan'. It is a small update, but enough to give fans an idea of where the former actor has landed.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Andrew Cooper)

Brad Pitt also explained why a planned cameo never materialized. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said bringing DiCaprio back "would have been great fun," but the required prosthetics would have involved weeks of preparation. For a brief appearance, he felt it was "hardly worth the cost." There is another familiar return, too. Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as James Stacy. And with Red Apple Cigarettes appearing once again, the sequel keeps Tarantino's fictional brand alive. Robbie's cameo may be brief, but it connects the new story to the original film’s most distinctive piece of alternate history.