Pop icon joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s new thriller

The singer reportedly has a cameo in the psychological drama, which follows an American couple’s adoption trip to Europe.

Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ already has Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence leading its cast. The Apple and StudioCanal production is a psychological drama with an adoption at the center of its story. Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris are also on board. Now, a pop icon is reportedly joining the ensemble for a cameo, although details about the appearance remain under wraps.

Charli xcx will appear in the film, according to an exclusive report from Variety. The outlet cited sources but did not identify her character or explain how she fits into the story. Representatives for Charli, Apple and StudioCanal did not immediately respond to its requests for comment. The report describes her involvement as a cameo, leaving the extent of her screen time undisclosed.

Described as a Gothic psychological drama, the film “follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby — but as they struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves.” That premise places the couple’s adoption journey at the center of the film. Beyond DiCaprio and Lawrence’s lead roles, the report offers no character descriptions for the supporting cast.

Charli xcx arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP | Jordan Strauss)

The project also extends Charli’s connection with Scorsese beyond music. The filmmaker appears on the cover of her album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’, alongside musician John Cale and designer Marc Jacobs. Each represents one of the art forms named in the title. Charli has been building her acting career alongside her music, she has also appeared in seven films over the past two years. She is also touring the record and her European dates are scheduled for February following the U.S. leg.

Among those projects is ‘The Moment’, a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri. It satirized the commercial success she experienced with ‘Brat’. ‘What Happens at Night’, meanwhile, is Scorsese’s follow-up to 2023’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which also starred DiCaprio and earned 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture. A release date for the Apple and StudioCanal production has not yet been announced.