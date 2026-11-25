Did the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ plot leak? New trailer puts old claims back in focus

Fans are revisiting an alleged ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ leak after the final trailer, as Marvel limits early screenings to keep its surprises under wraps.

Steve Rogers has a teenage son, and the boy has apparently missed a few things about his dad’s old job. “Holy crap! Dad, were you a superhero?” he asks in the final ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer. Released November 23, the preview brings the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men together against Doctor Doom. It has also sent viewers back to an earlier clip that some had written off as a fake.

The clip shows the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four gathering to fight Doom and the Sentinels. When the blurry footage first appeared, some viewers thought it was AI-generated. A comparison with the final trailer now points to what appear to be matching shots, giving those earlier images more credibility. That helps explain why fans are revisiting the alleged ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ plot leak, although the footage and the written synopsis are two separate things.

The written account goes further, claiming to explain Doom’s plans, what happens to the heroes and how the film leads into ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Marvel has not confirmed it. A few recognizable images cannot tell viewers whether a synopsis gets the rest of a film right, particularly when the trailer only offers pieces of the story. Claims about later twists and the ending are still unverified, even if parts of the leaked footage turn out to be genuine.

The trailer follows Steve into the life he chose at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Chris Evans is back as Steve, now sharing a home with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, and their son. The Fantastic Four turn up at their door as worlds across the multiverse begin to collide. Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom unleashes the Sentinels, and James Marsden’s Cyclops calls the X-Men into battle.

Marvel is also keeping early access to the film limited. According to Variety’s exclusive report, the studio will not screen ‘Doomsday’ for awards voting bodies before its December 14 premiere in Los Angeles. That takes the film out of contention for awards including the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Oscar shortlist voting closes December 11, before most voters will have seen the film.

It has still been submitted to relevant Oscar branches, although the report could not confirm whether they saw the whole film or excerpts. Those precautions are intended to protect spoilers, but the report does not tie them to this particular leak. The alleged synopsis remains unverified as ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ heads toward its December 18 theatrical release.