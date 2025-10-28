Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel gets release window, and it’s coming sooner than you think

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s sequel that takes the stuntman from Hollywood’s golden days into a perilous new era.

It looks like David Fincher’s long-rumored project ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’ is finally finding its way to the big screen and much sooner than expected. The upcoming film serves as a direct sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ It will see Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role as the laid-back yet lethal stuntman Cliff Booth. According to a new report from Variety, Netflix is “contemplating a more robust rollout” for the movie and is currently eyeing a summer 2026 release window. The move marks a major shift for the streamer, which has been experimenting with traditional theatrical strategies as it expands its partnership with AMC Theatres.

Notably, Netflix appears to be avoiding a head-to-head clash with Greta Gerwig’s anticipated ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ which is slated for a November 2026 debut. The collaboration between AMC and Netflix signals a new phase in their previously tense relationship. For years, AMC had pushed back against Netflix’s limited theatrical windows, arguing they undercut traditional box office performance. But recent developments show the two entertainment giants are ready to play nice. AMC recently confirmed it would host screenings for Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ this Halloween and the ‘Stranger Things’ series finale later this year.

Netflix has been selectively testing the waters with theatrical releases for several of its high-profile titles. They include ‘A House of Dynamite’ and ‘Frankenstein’, though neither involved AMC. The streamer typically gives prestige projects a short theatrical run to qualify for awards consideration before dropping them online. However, ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’ appears poised for a more ambitious rollout. Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but industry insiders have confirmed that the sequel picks up eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

The story will follow Booth handling a rapidly changing Hollywood landscape in the 1970s, long after his days as Rick Dalton’s stunt double. The project will mark a creative reunion of sorts: Tarantino penned the screenplay, while Fincher steps in to direct. Alongside Pitt, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Timothy Olyphant, Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, J.E. Burton, and Scott Caan. The previous film’s ensemble, led by Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, also featured Margot Robbie as actress Sharon Tate and several memorable performances from up-and-coming stars portraying members of the Manson Family.

When ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ premiered in 2019, it became both a critical and commercial success. The film grossed over $392 million worldwide on a $90 million budget, as per ScreenRant. It earned 10 Academy Award nominations and solidified Pitt’s comeback with a Best Supporting Actor win. With ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth,’ Netflix is reportedly investing big. The film’s budget is said to hover around $200 million. While the stakes are high, the studio is betting that nostalgia for Tarantino’s world, Fincher’s direction, and Pitt’s star power will be enough to make it one of its first true theatrical blockbusters.