MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Fourth Wing’ finally casts Violet and Xaden for its Prime Video adaptation

The Basgiath War College adaptation has named the actors who will bond with Tairn and Sgaeyl
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor (Image Source: Instagram | [L-R] emilio_sakraya_ and esther.mcgregor)
Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor (Image Source: Instagram | [L-R] emilio_sakraya_ and esther.mcgregor)

Prime Video has cast its leading actors for the ‘Fourth Wing’ series, including Esther McGregor as Violet Sorrengail and Emilio Sakraya as Xaden Riorson, according to Deadline. The news comes nearly three years after Amazon MGM Studios announced in October 2023 that it would adapt Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling romantasy novels known as the Empyrean series. Violet and Xaden are enemies-turned-lovers in the books.

A picture of Esther McGregor (Image Source: Instagram | esther.mcgregor)

Esther McGregor, the daughter of Ewan McGregor (‘Trainspotting’), has previous experience in her father’s 2022 Disney+ series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ the 2024 film ‘Babygirl,’ and the 2025 series ‘We Were Liars.’ She will headline ‘Fourth Wing’ in 2026, returning to the streamer that gave her ‘We Were Liars.’ Emilio Sakraya is a German actor and singer whose credits include Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun,’ the German sci-fi series ‘Tribes of Europa,’ and Peacock’s ‘Those About to Die.’ He previously worked for both German and United States production companies, but notably, he will also appear in the third season of Netflix’s ‘One Piece.’

‘Fourth Wing’ was first published in May 2023 as the first of five planned novels, with ‘Iron Flame’ following in 2023 and ‘Onyx Storm’ in 2025, with the fourth book in the works. In the story, 20-year-old Violet has her sights set on becoming a Scribe before her mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, sends her to the Riders Quadrant at the Basgiath War College in the kingdom of Navarre, where cadets must learn to bond with dragons, and the trials can be fatal. Xaden is a marked one and wing leader of the Fourth Wing, and he wields shadows through his bond with the dragon Sgaeyl. His father, rebellion leader Fen Riorson, was killed by General Sorrengail, which is the exact reason why Xaden and Violet clash from their first meeting. The Threshing links them anyway, because Violet bonds with two dragons, Tairn and Andarna, and Tairn is mated to Sgaeyl, leaving Violet and Xaden telepathically connected.

A picture of Emilio Sakraya (Image Source: Instagram | emilio_sakraya_)

Amazon MGM Studios bought the rights to the Empyrean books in 2023 and developed the series with Outlier Society, the company of Michael B. Jordan, who has an overall series deal with the studio. The series was ordered in May 2026. Meredith Averill, a writer and producer whose credits include ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ and ‘Anne with an E,’ is the showrunner, and ‘Westworld’ co-creator Lisa Joy will direct the first episode. Prime Video has not announced a premiere date or when production begins, and the titles and release dates of the fourth and fifth books have not been announced.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is Reid Scott leaving ‘Law & Order’? Season 26 Episode 2 reveals Detective Vince Riley's future
TV

Is Reid Scott leaving ‘Law & Order’? Season 26 Episode 2 reveals Detective Vince Riley's future

Detective Vincent Riley was introduced during the 'Law & Order' Season 23 premiere
2026-10-16T05:35:28.000Z
Is Mr Nas Constance’s father? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episodes 9-10 drop a major reveal
TV

Is Mr Nas Constance’s father? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episodes 9-10 drop a major reveal

The latest episodes uncover surprising family connection that could change everything for Constance
2026-10-16T05:25:45.000Z
‘Stillwater’ adds Mia Tomlinson, Mark O’Brien, and 'Walking Dead' star to cast
TV

‘Stillwater’ adds Mia Tomlinson, Mark O’Brien, and 'Walking Dead' star to cast

Amazon's upcoming horror thriller 'Stillwater' will star Ben Hardy as Daniel West, whose arrival in the town sets the story in motion
2026-10-16T04:34:59.000Z
‘Street Fighter’ full soundtrack revealed with 2 original HEALTH tracks ahead of live-action film’s release
TV

‘Street Fighter’ full soundtrack revealed with 2 original HEALTH tracks ahead of live-action film’s release

The album includes tracks such as ‘Guile’s Theme,’ ‘Hadoken!’ and ‘KEN VS RYU,’ plus a Dhalsim’s Cave Rave remix
2026-10-16T03:55:25.000Z
Will there be ‘The Diplomat’ Season 5? Everything to know about future of Keri Russell's hit
TV

Will there be ‘The Diplomat’ Season 5? Everything to know about future of Keri Russell's hit

The fan-favorite show returned for Season 4 on October 15, with all episodes released simultaneously on Netflix
2026-10-16T03:24:12.000Z
Is Hollywood Arts a real school? The truth behind 'Victorious' spinoff
TV

Is Hollywood Arts a real school? The truth behind 'Victorious' spinoff

The 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts' brings Daniella Monet back as Trina Vega, who returns to guide a new generation of aspiring artists
2026-10-16T02:55:26.000Z
When do new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ come out? Season 23 release time and episode schedule
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

When do new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ come out? Season 23 release time and episode schedule

Ellen Pompeo returns as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 brings another emergency to Grey Sloan Memorial.
2026-10-15T18:15:35.000Z
‘Frisco King’ sets release date as Samuel L. Jackson takes his ‘Tulsa King’ hustle to Texas
TV

‘Frisco King’ sets release date as Samuel L. Jackson takes his ‘Tulsa King’ hustle to Texas

Samuel L. Jackson and Sylvester Stallone reunite in the first teaser for Paramount+’s 'Frisco King.'
2026-10-15T16:46:54.000Z
When is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 coming out? Full release schedule, episode guide, and more
TV

When is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 coming out? Full release schedule, episode guide, and more

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 4, where rival gangs threaten to change his criminal empire.
2026-10-15T16:18:54.000Z
Where was ‘Tulsa King’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama
TV

Where was ‘Tulsa King’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama

‘Tulsa King’ takes viewers beyond its namesake city as Dwight Manfredi’s empire grows across seasons. Here's a look at the real-life locations.
2026-10-15T16:02:35.000Z