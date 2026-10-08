Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video series about woman accused of killing Boston cop boyfriend

Karen Read’s case drew national attention after her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was found dead in 2022

Elizabeth Banks is set to star in and executive produce Prime Video’s upcoming scripted series about Karen Read and the murder case that drew widespread attention in Massachusetts. The untitled drama is inspired by the 'Law&Crime' and Audible Original podcast 'Karen.' Prime Video has now ordered the series after Deadline first reported its development in August 2025.

The series will dramatize the case surrounding Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV and left him outside during a snowstorm, while Read and her defense team reportedly argued that she was not responsible for his death and that a broader conspiracy was involved, as per CBS News. After her first trial ended in a mistrial in 2024, Read was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in June 2025.

The case drew intense public scrutiny, with competing claims surrounding O’Keefe’s death turning it into a subject of debate far beyond the courtroom. The Prime Video drama will explore those claims as well as the public fascination with the case. Its official premise centers on a Boston police officer who is found dead in the snow during a blizzard, with attention turning to his girlfriend.

Elizabeth Banks attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Banks said her connection to Massachusetts made the project particularly meaningful. “I grew up in Massachusetts, and like so many people there, we watched this case divide families, friends, and entire towns,” she said as reported by Variety. She added that the story raises questions about “why we choose the stories we believe, and what happens when trust in our institutions breaks down.”

Justin Noble will write, showrun and executive produce the project. His previous credits include 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Noble said the case stood out because of its unusual twists and turns. “This case has more twists and turns than any story I’ve ever consumed, real or fictional,” he said. He compared the story’s complexity to the work of M. Night Shyamalan and Nora Ephron.

The series comes from Warner Bros. Television, Brownstone Productions, David E. Kelley Productions, Audible and 'Law&Crime'. Max Handelman will produce along with Krissy Wall for Brownstone Productions. David E. Kelley and Matthew Tinker will executive produce through David E. Kelley Productions, which previously produced 'Presumed Innocent' and 'Big Little Lies'. Aaron Hart, Marshall Lewy, Jeni Mulein and Jen Sargent will executive produce for Audible, while Rachel Stockman and Dan Abrams will executive produce for Law&Crime.

Prime Video has not announced a release date for the series. The streamer has also yet to reveal the full cast beyond Banks.