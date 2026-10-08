MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video series about woman accused of killing Boston cop boyfriend

Karen Read’s case drew national attention after her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was found dead in 2022
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 12 MINUTES AGO
Elizabeth Banks attends Prime Video's 'The Better Sister' New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images)
Elizabeth Banks attends Prime Video's 'The Better Sister' New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks is set to star in and executive produce Prime Video’s upcoming scripted series about Karen Read and the murder case that drew widespread attention in Massachusetts. The untitled drama is inspired by the 'Law&Crime' and Audible Original podcast 'Karen.' Prime Video has now ordered the series after Deadline first reported its development in August 2025.

The series will dramatize the case surrounding Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV and left him outside during a snowstorm, while Read and her defense team reportedly argued that she was not responsible for his death and that a broader conspiracy was involved, as per CBS News. After her first trial ended in a mistrial in 2024, Read was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in June 2025.

The case drew intense public scrutiny, with competing claims surrounding O’Keefe’s death turning it into a subject of debate far beyond the courtroom. The Prime Video drama will explore those claims as well as the public fascination with the case. Its official premise centers on a Boston police officer who is found dead in the snow during a blizzard, with attention turning to his girlfriend.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Elizabeth Banks attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Elizabeth Banks attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Banks said her connection to Massachusetts made the project particularly meaningful. “I grew up in Massachusetts, and like so many people there, we watched this case divide families, friends, and entire towns,” she said as reported by Variety. She added that the story raises questions about “why we choose the stories we believe, and what happens when trust in our institutions breaks down.”

Justin Noble will write, showrun and executive produce the project. His previous credits include 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Noble said the case stood out because of its unusual twists and turns. “This case has more twists and turns than any story I’ve ever consumed, real or fictional,” he said. He compared the story’s complexity to the work of M. Night Shyamalan and Nora Ephron.

The series comes from Warner Bros. Television, Brownstone Productions, David E. Kelley Productions, Audible and 'Law&Crime'. Max Handelman will produce along with Krissy Wall for Brownstone Productions. David E. Kelley and Matthew Tinker will executive produce through David E. Kelley Productions, which previously produced 'Presumed Innocent' and 'Big Little Lies'. Aaron Hart, Marshall Lewy, Jeni Mulein and Jen Sargent will executive produce for Audible, while Rachel Stockman and Dan Abrams will executive produce for Law&Crime.

Prime Video has not announced a release date for the series. The streamer has also yet to reveal the full cast beyond Banks.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Watcher’ brings back another original star as Season 2 finally moves forward
TV

‘The Watcher’ brings back another original star as Season 2 finally moves forward

‘The Watcher’ Season 2 will revisit the Brannocks after the unresolved finale, with production now underway.
47 minutes ago
Netflix greenlights ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series based on young Lady Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON (2020)

Netflix greenlights ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series based on young Lady Bridgerton

The 'Bridgerton' universe is set to explore one of Bridgerton lady's early years, her romance and the story behind family matriarch fans know today.
1 hour ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ brings back a fan favorite character ahead of its Season 2 premiere
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ brings back a fan favorite character ahead of its Season 2 premiere

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finds Dexter facing two killers while Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice.
1 hour ago
'The Altruists' sets Netflix release date as Julia Garner’s new drama revisits the FTX scandal
TV

'The Altruists' sets Netflix release date as Julia Garner’s new drama revisits the FTX scandal

'The Altruists' explores Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison’s relationship as their cryptocurrency empire unravels.
5 hours ago
When does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 release? Episode guide, schedule, and more
TV

When does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 release? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Georgie and Mandy face new marriage troubles as the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff returns with fresh family conflicts, weekly episodes and new challenges.
6 hours ago
‘Below’ Ending Explained: Josh Hartnett’s Netflix show leaves door open for Season 2
TV

‘Below’ Ending Explained: Josh Hartnett’s Netflix show leaves door open for Season 2

The unexpected ending leaves viewers wondering about the possibilities behind it.
10 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ star Hudson West wins massive prize on ‘The Price Is Right’
TV

‘General Hospital’ star Hudson West wins massive prize on ‘The Price Is Right’

A former ‘General Hospital’ actor stepped onto ‘The Price Is Right’ stage with his girlfriend in the audience
10 hours ago
Is Emaline real in ‘Carrie’? Prime Video TV show makes one major change from Stephen King’s novel
TV

Is Emaline real in ‘Carrie’? Prime Video TV show makes one major change from Stephen King’s novel

‘Carrie’, starring Summer H. Howell, is currently streaming on Prime Video
12 hours ago
Who is the new teacher in ‘Abbott Elementary’? Season 6 Episode 1 unveils major staff changes
TV

Who is the new teacher in ‘Abbott Elementary’? Season 6 Episode 1 unveils major staff changes

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6, starring Quinta Brunson, airs every Wednesday at  8:30/7:30c on ABC
14 hours ago
‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 premiere reveals big news for fan favorite Kevin Atwater
TV

‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 premiere reveals big news for fan favorite Kevin Atwater

‘Chicago PD’, starring Jason Beghe, airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.
15 hours ago