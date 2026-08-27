MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’ brings back two familiar MCU characters with surprise recasts

Vision navigates a mysterious new threat and confronts unresolved questions about his identity, memories, and place in the world.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Paul Bettany returns as White Vision in the 'VisionQuest' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
Paul Bettany returns as White Vision in the 'VisionQuest' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Studios is bringing back two familiar MCU characters in 'VisionQuest,' though audiences will encounter them in a form they have never seen before. A first-look image places the pair alongside Vision and several other programs inside the android’s mind. Their new appearances and voices may look like conventional recasts, but the series’ premise provides a direct explanation for the change.

The characters are F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., two artificial-intelligence assistants created by Tony Stark. Orla Brady plays F.R.I.D.A.Y., taking over from Kerry Condon, who voiced the program from 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' through 'Avengers: Endgame.' Emily Hampshire portrays E.D.I.T.H., replacing Dawn Michelle King, who previously voiced the AI in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home. Both programs now appear as human avatars rather than disembodied voices, allowing them to move into live action.

L-R: Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Jonathan Sayer as U and Henry Lewis as DUM-E in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
L-R: Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Jonathan Sayer as U and Henry Lewis as DUM-E in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The Empire image shows Brady and Hampshire with Paul Bettany’s Vision, Henry Lewis’ DUM-E, and Jonathan Sayer’s U. James D’Arcy also plays a human version of J.A.R.V.I.S., the assistant previously voiced by Bettany.

D’Arcy’s casting connects the program to Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark’s butler, whom the actor played in 'Agent Carter' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' The group forms part of the internal world Vision uses while trying to understand his memories and experiences.

Much of 'VisionQuest' takes place inside Vision’s mind after his resurrection in 'WandaVision.' The series follows the resurrected android as he tries to reconcile his original memories with emotions he does not yet share.

The AIs appear as people with distinct personalities, making the casting changes part of the show’s format rather than simple replacements for the earlier voice performers. CBR reported that Bettany told Empire, “They’re there to help him.”

Orla Brady appears as the human avatar of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
Orla Brady appears as the human avatar of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Showrunner Terry Matalas told Empire that the premise places Vision’s emotional struggle at the center of the sci-fi story. “I think ultimately, what Vision is going through are things that we all go through and deal with,” he said. “Trauma, dealing with relationships, dealing with how we react to experiencing love or not experiencing that. It’s strange that a show about an AI is the most human of them all.”

The Disney+ series also brings back James Spader as Ultron, while Ruaridh Mollica plays Tommy Maximoff and T’Nia Miller appears as Jocasta. 'VisionQuest' completes the trilogy that began with 'WandaVision' and continued with 'Agatha All Along.' The eight-episode series premieres October 14 on Disney+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Where was ‘Sterling Point’ filmed? Real-life locations used in Jeffrey Dean Morgan's drama series
TV

Where was ‘Sterling Point’ filmed? Real-life locations used in Jeffrey Dean Morgan's drama series

Annie’s unexpected journey takes her far from home, where family secrets, new connections, and unanswered questions begin to change her summer.
46 minutes ago
Will does 'Adults' Season 2 come out? Streaming, episode schedule, and more
TV

Will does 'Adults' Season 2 come out? Streaming, episode schedule, and more

All about 'Adults' Season 2 release, where to watch, as the comedy hit returns one year after an unbelievable Season 1 ending.
5 hours ago
‘Dark Matter’ creator teases future plans ahead of Season 2 release: ‘Always thought of...’
DARK MATTER (2024)

‘Dark Matter’ creator teases future plans ahead of Season 2 release: ‘Always thought of...’

Season 2 expands the Apple TV sci-fi drama’s multiverse story with new worlds and alternate versions of its characters.
6 hours ago
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s highly anticipated heist thriller sets Apple TV release date
TV

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s highly anticipated heist thriller sets Apple TV release date

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are reuniting years after their last project, but this time as enemies
10 hours ago
Will there be ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 4? Season 3 ending explained as Bellarie family faces another crisis
TV

Will there be ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 4? Season 3 ending explained as Bellarie family faces another crisis

‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 just wrapped up with one of the show's darkest twists yet
10 hours ago
‘Aladdin’ and ‘Bridgerton’ stars tapped to feature in Netflix’s upcoming Roald Dahl series
BRIDGERTON (2020)

‘Aladdin’ and ‘Bridgerton’ stars tapped to feature in Netflix’s upcoming Roald Dahl series

Netflix assembles a star-studded cast for its upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation
11 hours ago
Jay-Z’s HBO documentary series sets release date with new trailer
TV

Jay-Z’s HBO documentary series sets release date with new trailer

Thirty years after ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Jay-Z is finally explaining his songs in ‘JAŸ-Z in 8’.
14 hours ago
'The Walking Dead: Dead City' welcomes back OG character in exciting twist
THE WALKING DEAD

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' welcomes back OG character in exciting twist

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' is set to air the franchise's first-ever alternate reality episode
17 hours ago
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 finally gets release date and it's sooner than you think
TV

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 finally gets release date and it's sooner than you think

Netflix revealed the first photos and release date for the final season of 'Emily in Paris,' as she faces major choices in her life and relationships.
1 day ago
When does ‘Leanne’ Season 2 come out? Release date, episode guide, and more
TV

When does ‘Leanne’ Season 2 come out? Release date, episode guide, and more

'Leanne' Season 2 returns to Netflix with a new chapter for the hit sitcom, bringing familiar faces and plenty of fresh comedy.
1 day ago