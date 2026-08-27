Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’ brings back two familiar MCU characters with surprise recasts

Vision navigates a mysterious new threat and confronts unresolved questions about his identity, memories, and place in the world.

Marvel Studios is bringing back two familiar MCU characters in 'VisionQuest,' though audiences will encounter them in a form they have never seen before. A first-look image places the pair alongside Vision and several other programs inside the android’s mind. Their new appearances and voices may look like conventional recasts, but the series’ premise provides a direct explanation for the change.

The characters are F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., two artificial-intelligence assistants created by Tony Stark. Orla Brady plays F.R.I.D.A.Y., taking over from Kerry Condon, who voiced the program from 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' through 'Avengers: Endgame.' Emily Hampshire portrays E.D.I.T.H., replacing Dawn Michelle King, who previously voiced the AI in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home. Both programs now appear as human avatars rather than disembodied voices, allowing them to move into live action.

L-R: Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Jonathan Sayer as U and Henry Lewis as DUM-E in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The Empire image shows Brady and Hampshire with Paul Bettany’s Vision, Henry Lewis’ DUM-E, and Jonathan Sayer’s U. James D’Arcy also plays a human version of J.A.R.V.I.S., the assistant previously voiced by Bettany.

D’Arcy’s casting connects the program to Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark’s butler, whom the actor played in 'Agent Carter' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' The group forms part of the internal world Vision uses while trying to understand his memories and experiences.

Much of 'VisionQuest' takes place inside Vision’s mind after his resurrection in 'WandaVision.' The series follows the resurrected android as he tries to reconcile his original memories with emotions he does not yet share.

The AIs appear as people with distinct personalities, making the casting changes part of the show’s format rather than simple replacements for the earlier voice performers. CBR reported that Bettany told Empire, “They’re there to help him.”

Orla Brady appears as the human avatar of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Showrunner Terry Matalas told Empire that the premise places Vision’s emotional struggle at the center of the sci-fi story. “I think ultimately, what Vision is going through are things that we all go through and deal with,” he said. “Trauma, dealing with relationships, dealing with how we react to experiencing love or not experiencing that. It’s strange that a show about an AI is the most human of them all.”

The Disney+ series also brings back James Spader as Ultron, while Ruaridh Mollica plays Tommy Maximoff and T’Nia Miller appears as Jocasta. 'VisionQuest' completes the trilogy that began with 'WandaVision' and continued with 'Agatha All Along.' The eight-episode series premieres October 14 on Disney+.