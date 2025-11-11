‘WandaVision’ spin-off show gets major update and it all ties back to the Maximoff family

The upcoming series sees Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan join the MCU

'WandaVision' spinoff, 'VisionQuest,' dropped a string of updates. The upcoming Marvel TV series sees Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan join the MCU as part of the Disney+ series. The latest show is part of the trilogy that also includes 'Agatha All Along'.

'VisionQuest' sees Paul Bettany reprise his role as the android alongside Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, T’Nia Miller, Emily Hampshire, Orla Brady, Henry Lewis, James D’Arcy, James Spader, and Jonathan Sayer. Per Variety, Morais will be playing Lisa Molinari, "a character closely connected to Mollica’s Thomas Shepherd", while Morgan essays an associate of Stashwick’s character, Paladin. Morais is known for her work, 'Mudtown,' and 'The Red King.' Morgan shot to fame for her portrayal of Cunk in the hit BBC comedy 'Motherland'. In the comics, Molinari is popularly known as Coat of Arms'.

The new show is created by Terry Matalas and comprises eight episodes. 'VisionQuest' is expected to be released in late 2026. The trailer of the series was shown at the New York Comic Con last month, with Bettany returning as the White Vision and also a regular-looking human version. Also noticed were versions of Ultron and his human versions. The villain from 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' was voiced by Spader. The clip also sees a quick peek at adult Tommy and Vision.

Earlier, 'WandaVision' star Elisabeth Olsen shared her thoughts on the upcoming series. According to SuperHeroHype, "I didn’t know anything about it until he and I spent time with each other just the other week, and he’s so proud of it. It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along, his show, VisionQuest, and what we made with WandaVision. So, I’m excited to see that." On his part, Bettany teased the show will explore "intergenerational trauma," and put the spotlight on the relationships between "fathers and sons."

The official synopsis for 'VisionQuest' reads, "After the events of WandaVision, White Vision struggles to connect with the memories given to him as he lacks the emotions or feelings associated with them." At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation about Olsen's return. She was last seen in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', where she was shown to be seemingly dead. Now, the wait is on to see whether the Scarlet Witch will indeed return in the MCU. For now, the series is all about Bettany's super-powered Android.

'VisionQuest' releases in 2026.