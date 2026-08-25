Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease

'Avengers: Endgame' is returning to theaters with four extra minutes of footage, and there's a major 'Doomsday' update that follows.

Avengers, assemble again. Marvel Studios is sending ‘Avengers: Endgame’ back to theaters, and the newly released encore trailer makes one thing clear: this return is part of the road to ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The preview revisits the 2019 film’s biggest moments while keeping its promised new material out of sight.

The trailer returns to the final battle against Thanos, including the Portals sequence, Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir, and Tony Stark’s sacrifice. It also includes audience reactions from the movie’s original theatrical run, framing the re-release as a chance to experience those scenes with a crowd again. Marvel closes the preview with the message that “the story continues” and confirms that tickets are now on sale.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

‘Avengers: Endgame – Encore’ returns to theaters on September 25. The presentation has a listed runtime of 185 minutes, four minutes longer than the original 181-minute version. Marvel has not disclosed what the extra material will look like.

The trailer also promises an “exclusive look” at ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ but none of that footage appears in the preview. According to Marvel’s official description, viewers attending IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings will also receive an additional exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming film.

Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk in 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image credit: Disney)

The wording indicates that those premium-format screenings will include more ‘Doomsday’ material than standard showings, although Marvel has not specified their length or content. Infinity Vision is Disney’s new certification for theaters that meet its standards for screen size, laser projection and premium audio. ‘Endgame Encore’ will be the first release presented in the format before ‘Doomsday’ arrives later this year.

Co-director Joe Russo previously explained that the added footage is intended to connect the two films. “It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to 'Avengers: Endgame,'” Russo said during an April appearance at the Sands Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland, according to Deadline. Russo added, “We can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame.”

An image of Robert Downey Jr. from 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Avengers: Endgame)

That bridge carries added weight because Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark through ‘Endgame,’ is returning to the MCU as Victor von Doom. The trailer does not confirm whether Doctor Doom appears in the new material, leaving the connection hidden until audiences see the encore presentation. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to release on December 18, less than three months after ‘Endgame Encore.’