‘VisionQuest’ finally gets a release date as Marvel expands the ‘WandaVision’ universe

‘VisionQuest’ featuring Paul Bettany as Vision will debut on Disney+ in October this year.

Disney has revealed the premiere date of ‘VisionQuest’ at the network’s upfronts. Past announcements indicated that the spin-off will arrive in the fall of 2026. The recent upfronts disclosed that the show will arrive on Disney+ on October 14, according to Marvel. The series will feature Paul Bettany as Vision, an android and former Avenger. The show stars James Spader as Ultron. Besides him, the show cast includes Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, James D’Arcy, Diane Morgan, Orla Brady, Lauren Morais, Emily Hampshire, and Ruaridh Mollica. The series is being touted as the final installment in the trilogy that includes 2024’s ‘Agatha All Along’ and 2021’s ‘WandaVision.’

Paul Bettany as Vision in 'WandaVision' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

‘VisionQuest’ was first announced to be under development in October 2022. Apart from Vision, another MCU character named Ultron is all set to grace the series. The character first appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ as a sentient artificial intelligence (AI) trying to bring on human extinction. Vision is deemed the creation or son of Ultron in the MCU. Spader reprised the character in both robot and human form in ‘VisionQuest.’ Terry Matalas, known for his work in ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ served as the showrunner for the eight-episode spin-off. The series’ shooting was completed in the U.K.’s Pinewood Studios a year ago. It will be part of MCU’s phase six, which also includes shows like ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ (2025) and ‘Wonder Man’ (2026).

A still of Ultron in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (Image Source: Marvel)

Paul Bettany is excited to reprise Vision in a solo series. He wants the audience to gain an in-depth understanding of the character and his intentions, as per Comic Book Movie. The actor shared that Ultron is one of the AIs saved in Vision’s mind. “One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think,” Bettany shared in 2025. “He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one.”

A still of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in 'WandaVision' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

During the event, the network also released footage from the series, as per The Wrap. The video featured Vision in the human form, recalling his memories like a film. At the end of ‘WandaVision,’ Vision received his memories back, but did not retain the experience of living them. In the footage, he is trying to figure out his humanity in the absence of the emotions his past counterpart had. Ultron interacts in both its robot and human forms with Vision during the sequence. He is taunting the former Avenger for his uncanny position. Mollica also appears as Tommy, Vision, and Wanda’s son from ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha All Along.’ Fans also got to see a glimpse of him in the show’s trailer at the 2025 New York Comic-Con. Neither the footage nor the trailer has been released to the general public.