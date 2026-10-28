Did Mariel Molino leave 'NCIS: Origins'? Old Gibbs makes heart breaking revelation about Lala

'NCIS: Origins' delivers a shocker about Lala and Gibbs in the latest episode titled 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya'

'NCIS: Origins' delivered a major revelation in its latest episode titled 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya' as Mark Harmon's Gibbs reunited with Emily Wickersham's Bishop in 2026. The episode also answered a question that has lingered since the prequel premiered: Where is Lala? Lala (Mariel Molino) and Gibbs shared a compelling romance in the 90s. Fans loved the couple but couldn't understand why Lala never came up in the flagship series, even though she is so important to Gibbs. Now, they finally know why he never spoke about her.

A still of Lala from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

In the episode's final moments, Bishop catches Mark Harmon's Gibbs looking at a photo of him (Austin Stowell) and Lala. She asks about the woman in the photo, and Gibbs introduces her as Lala. He calls her “one hell of a special agent.” Bishop then asks if he thinks she could be their perpetrator's other target, and Gibbs disagrees. “No, I do not,” he says. “She died a long time ago.” After Bishop presses, he reveals that she died in a plane crash. The revelation breaks many hearts, but since this is the 'NCIS' universe, she could still be alive. Especially because her body is not shown.

A still of Mike and Lala from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

In the past, a young Gibbs and Lala acknowledged their feelings and even shared a kiss. However, Lala wanted to wait to process her feelings about Gibbs' elopement. In the present day, Gibbs is writing her story to ensure she lives on after his death. But his plans hit a roadblock after the fatal attack. “I came to Alaska to find peace and to tell Lala’s story. It turns out the story of her isn’t hers alone. It’s ours, and the final chapter is still being written,” Gibbs declares.

A still of Bishop and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

Elsewhere, Bishop joins Gibbs in searching for his attacker after Tony calls her. Their current target is Roland Briggs, the tracker who located Gibbs. The duo discusses that Briggs has been on the CIA's payroll for years. They are last seen heading to Baltimore to confront Briggs. Back in the 90s, the team helps a teenager named Jack Hale, who finds himself in trouble after selling fake IDs. Things also heat up between Swanson (Hannah Barefoot) and Mike (Kyle Schmid). To find out how Gibbs' story unfolds, tune in to 'NCIS: Origins' every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



