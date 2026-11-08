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Why are ‘Tracker’ and ‘Marshals’ not airing new episodes? CBS Sunday schedule change explained

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 and ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 will see a change in their schedules this week
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
[L-R] A still from ‘Tracker’; A still from ‘Marshals’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)
[L-R] A still from ‘Tracker’; A still from ‘Marshals’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)

New episodes of ‘Tracker’ and ‘Marshals’ typically air on Sunday nights. However, fans tuning in to CBS this Sunday, November 8, will be in for a surprise. Instead of a new case for Colter Shaw or a day in the life of Kayce Dutton, the network is dedicating the evening to its legal drama ‘Cupertino.’ Per Deadline, 'Cupertino' will take over both shows' Sunday time slots. A brand-new episode titled ‘Harper’ will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, replacing ‘Marshals.’ This episode will see Michael and Olivia competing to locate a judge to halt the transplant operation after an AI algorithm pushes a rich man ahead of Christy’s roommate on the transplant list. At 9 p.m., Tracker’s usual slot will feature a repeat of Episode 1, ‘Michael & Olivia.’ CBS will rebroadcast Episode 2, ‘Vik & Bo,’ at 10 p.m.

[L-R] A still from ‘Tracker’; A still from ‘Marshals’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

The schedule switch doesn’t indicate either show has been axed. CBS just plans to hand ‘Cupertino’ a full hour of programming. The legal drama, created by Robert and Michelle King (‘The Good Wife’), premiered on October 8 and airs new episodes on Thursdays at 10 p.m. It stars Mike Colter as Michael Price, a lawyer who confronts his previous tech employer after being robbed of stock options, alongside Rachel Keller, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Ella Stiller and Nik Dodani.

A still from ‘Cupertino’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Fortunately, viewers won’t have to wait for long. ‘Tracker’ returns on November 15 with Season 4 Episode 6, ‘Blind Spot.’ Colter will investigate the daughter of Reenie Greene’s mentor. The series features Justin Hartley as a survivalist who roams the country to help find missing persons. ‘Marshals’ will also return on November 15 for Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Roughstock.’ This comes two weeks after ‘Secret Weapon’ on November 1. The ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff is led by Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who becomes part of a group of U.S. marshals in Montana. Both shows are available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air on CBS. So, although there will be no new episodes featuring Colter or Kayce on November 8, fans will get to see their favorite Sunday night series return to the screen the following week.

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