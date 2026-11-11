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Mark Harmon’s Gibbs set to have more reunions on ‘NCIS: Origins’

The showrunner shared more about the reunion and how it was pitched to Mark Harmon.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still featuring Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (R) and Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Sonja Flemming)
A still featuring Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs (R) and Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Sonja Flemming)

‘NCIS: Origins’ fans are in for a treat as Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs is all set to have more reunions on the show. This will include Joe Spano, Muse Watson, and Roma Maffia reprising their roles in ‘NCIS’ upcoming episodes. They will be featured in ‘NCIS: Origins’ airing on November 17, December 1, and December 8. Viewers will see familiar faces as part of the present-day mystery, including Harmon’s Gibbs. He will be seen trying to solve who tried to kill him in Alaska, as well as who the other target is.

CBS describes the upcoming reunions of these characters as, "The characters will appear as part of the season's present-day storyline following Gibbs (Harmon), with each providing key insight into the truth behind Lala Dominguez' (Mariel Molino) disappearance and the events that shaped Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the 'Origins' team decades earlier."

A still from 'NCIS: Origins' featuring Ruth Orozco (Image Source: CBS)

As for the reunion, Harmon’s Gibbs has already crossed paths with Bobby Moynihan’s Woody, Michael Weatherly’s Tony, and Emily Wickersham’s Bishop. According to showrunner David J. North, in a TV Insider interview, these reunions are “mainly driven by the story.” Sharing more about Mark’s character’s reunion, he added, “I mean, Mark did this because I pitched him a story that he liked, and, obviously, he can’t be every week with our folks from ‘Origins,’ and the people that we saw him with on the mothership are really important to him.”

A still from 'NCIS: Origins' featuring Muse Watson as Mike Franks (Image Source: CBS)

That’s why, after sitting down with Mark, writers worked on the story and figured out “creatively,” “Would he call? What would he need? And of course, the first one was DiNozzo, and we’ll see what happens from there.” To learn more about how things unravel on ‘NCIS: Origins,’ fans can stream the latest episodes on CBS on Tuesdays.

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