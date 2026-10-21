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Did Tony find out Gibbs’ attackers? ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 Episode 3 drops huge clues during big reunion

Leroy Jethro Gibbs reunites with two fan favorites in episode 3 of 'NCIS: Origins' while searching for answers
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Gibbs and Tony from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)
A still of Gibbs and Tony from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 Episode 3, titled 'Return of the Mack', finally featured the highly anticipated reunion between Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). In the premiere episode, Gibbs found his attacker's fingerprint on his neck but couldn't identify the person behind it. The person's identity was locked in high-profile FBI files. He approached the newly appointed NCIS director, Tony, for help. The previous episode ended with him entering Tony's office, and 'Return of the Mack' revealed where the two former pals now stand.

A still of Tony and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The last time these two shared the screen was almost a decade back in the 'NCIS' Season 13 finale. Clearly, the duo has not kept in touch all these years, but their deep bond helps them to pick up right where they left off. The pair remember Vance (Rocky Carroll), who was sadly killed last season. "If I'm half the leader Vance was, I'll have done one hell of a job,' Tony says to Gibbs.

A still of Gibbs from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Trae Patton)

The fan favorites share what they have been doing in the last ten-odd years. Tony shared how he built a family with Ziva, while Gibbs stated, "I got a dog." The pair share a hug, and Gibbs winces in pain because of injuries sustained in the spin-off's Season 3 premiere. This draws their and the audience's attention to the problem at hand. Tony later joins Gibbs at the morgue, where he reveals that the fingerprint belongs to a previous CIA employee. He does not think that the personnel shot Gibbs, but may have been hired by someone to find his location. The new director added that the NCIS system was hacked a few weeks ago, and all personnel files from the '90s were hacked. This doesn't seem like a coincidence.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The duo then part ways, but not before Tony expresses his concerns about Gibbs' situation. "I'm worried about you, Gibbs. You've been out of the game for a while. What else was it? Oh yeah, you've been shot," Tony shares. Gibbs brushes him off and, in turn, appreciates his junior's leadership skills. "The bravest people I've ever known are in this building. And they're lucky to have you leading them, Tony," he says. "I'm proud of you," Gibbs adds with a pat on Tony's arm.

A still of Ducky from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS |Robert Voets)

In the 90s timeline, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is solving a case alongside Ducky (Adam Campbell). The victim was a gigolo, and to investigate, Gibbs had to go undercover as one. After they uncover the perpetrator, Ducky and Gibbs head out for lunch. 'NCIS: Origins' airs every Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

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