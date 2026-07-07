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Kate Winslet tipped to join Netflix's British Emmy-winning psychological crime drama for its second season

Kate Winslet is reportedly being eyed for a new storyline as the Netflix psychological crime drama moves ahead for Season 2.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Kate Winslet attends "The Dressmaker" premiere during the 2015
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Kate Winslet attends "The Dressmaker" premiere during the 2015

Kate Winslet may be stepping into Netflix’s 'Adolescence' as the crime drama begins to take shape beyond Season 1. The Oscar-winning actress is reportedly set to front a new storyline in the show’s Season 2, though her casting has not been officially confirmed by Netflix or Winslet. The Independent reported on MailOnline's claim that Winslet is attached to lead the new storyline. A source told MailOnline, “It's happening and in development. There's excitement that Kate's on board.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate Winslet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate Winslet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

The update gives 'Adolescence' a new hook after Season 1 became one of Netflix’s most discussed British dramas. The four-episode series followed the aftermath of a teenage girl’s mu*der after 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, was accused of killing a classmate. Stephen Graham starred as Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, while Erin Doherty appeared as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to the case. The show also drew attention for its single-take episode format and its focus on teenage violence, toxic masculinity, and online spaces that influence young people.

A still of Owen Cooper from 'Adolescence' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)
A still of Owen Cooper from 'Adolescence' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)

Winslet’s reported involvement is notable because the next chapter is not expected to continue Jamie’s story directly. Season 1 wrapped up the Miller family’s central arc, and earlier comments from the creative team suggested that any follow-up would move toward new characters instead of a direct sequel. Producers Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters previously said there was “the possibility of developing another story.” Walters also told Variety that “a prequel to Adolescence” was not expected, making a fresh storyline the more likely path if the show returns. Stephen Graham has also spoken cautiously about where the series could go next. After winning Best Actor at the Golden Globes in January, Graham said the idea was somewhere in his and writer Jack Thorne’s minds. He added, “We'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned.” That timeline suggests a second season may still be some way off, even if development is now moving forward behind the scenes.

[L-R] Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, winners of Best Television Series 'Adolescence' pose at Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)
[L-R] Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, and Ashley Walters, winners of Best Television Series 'Adolescence,' pose at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Winslet has previously starred in projects exploring themes similar to those that set 'Adolescence' apart. In 2022, she starred opposite her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in Channel 4’s 'I Am Ruth,' a drama about a mother trying to understand her teenage daughter’s worsening mental health as social media takes over her life. Speaking about the project at the time with The Independent, Winslet said she wanted to tell a story “about our time” and “create an avenue for conversation.” The thematic overlap makes the reported casting notable, especially if Season 2 continues to explore young people, technology, and family pressure.

Kate Winslet attends the 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)
Kate Winslet attends the 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

The report also comes after 'Adolescence' turned Owen Cooper into one of the breakout names of the past year. The young actor made history during awards season, while the show itself became a major title for Netflix after its release. Its success also prompted discussion about expanding the series, even though the creators have repeatedly said Jamie Miller's story is complete. 'Adolescence' Season 2 appears to be in development, but Winslet’s casting has not been officially announced. Netflix has not confirmed a release date, plot, production start, or full cast for 'Adolescence' Season 2. The first season of 'Adolescence' is available to stream on Netflix.

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