A fan-favorite 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star returns to 'NCIS: Origins' but this time behind the scenes

'NCIS: Los Angeles' star is returning to the franchise in a new role, however, fans shouldn't expect the star to return to the screen anytime soon.

The 'NCIS' universe continues to expand, bringing familiar names back into the fold in new ways. As CBS builds out its franchise with multiple shows, longtime fans are keeping a close eye on how past stars remain connected to the world they helped shape. Eric Christian Olsen is returning to the 'NCIS' franchise, but viewers should not expect Marty Deeks to return to the camera just yet. The 'NCIS: Los Angeles' alum has joined 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 as an executive producer through his Cloud Nine Productions banner, Deadline reported. Olsen played LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks throughout the 14-season run of 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' making the update notable for longtime franchise viewers. His return is behind the scenes for now, as the report does not mention an on-screen role for Deeks in the prequel series.

Eric Christian Olsen attends 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Matlock" at Dolby Theatre on March 23, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

'NCIS: Origins' looks back at the early years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. The CBS prequel is set in the early '90s, years before the events of 'NCIS,' and is narrated by Mark Harmon. The cast also includes Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. The series follows Gibbs before he becomes the character audiences knew on 'NCIS', giving the franchise a way to revisit familiar history through a younger cast.

Olsen will now serve as an executive producer on the upcoming third season alongside David J. North, who is set to serve as showrunner next season. Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon also continue as executive producers on the series. Michele Greco has also been promoted from co-executive producer, according to the report. The move adds Olsen to the creative team of a show that is already closely tied to the larger 'NCIS' legacy through the Harmon family and Gibbs' origin story.

A still of Lala and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | NCIS: Origins)

Olsen’s connection with CBS Studios goes back several years. He has been at the studio since he was cast in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' 17 years ago. In 2018, he entered a first-look deal with the studio under Cloud Nine Productions, which has since developed projects across broadcast and streaming. Olsen is also an executive producer on CBS Studios' legal drama 'Matlock,' which is heading into its third season, and his producing credits include Hulu and Sony TV's 'Woke.'

Eric Christian Olsen speaks onstage at the "Matlock" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The update is also important because 'NCIS: Los Angeles' ended in 2023 after 14 seasons on CBS. Olsen’s character, Marty Deeks, became one of the show’s central figures after first being introduced as an LAPD detective and later working closely with the Office of Special Projects. His pairing with Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah, also became one of the spin-off’s most followed storylines. While the new report does not indicate that Deeks will appear in 'NCIS: Origins,' Olsen’s production role keeps a major 'NCIS: Los Angeles' name connected to the franchise.

A still from the show (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is set to air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. this fall on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+, keeping it tied to the franchise’s usual broadcast and streaming home. The third season comes as CBS continues building out the 'NCIS' universe across multiple shows. For now, Olsen’s return is not a character comeback, but it does bring one of the franchise’s most recognizable former stars back into the fold in a new role.