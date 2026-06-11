New ‘NCIS’ series finally gets promising filming update after NBC cancels slew of shows

‘NCIS: New York’ gets a major marketing push with its latest promo connecting it to the Knicks.

NCIS fans are rejoicing after a surprising announcement. Back in April, CBS announced further expansion of the NCISverse by adding 'NCIS: New York' to the roster. The show stars LL CooL J as Sam Hanna and Scott Caan as a still-unnamed 'roguish' partner. In April, it was confirmed that the show will be part of CBS's fall 2026 lineup and air Tuesdays at 9/8c, sandwiched between 'NCIS' and the prequel 'NCIS: Origins.' The network has now released new promotional material for the show, which connects it to the Knicks, who are enjoying a generational run in the NBA playoffs. It implies that the network has a lot of confidence in the show as a whole, which is welcome news after the network's brutal step to cancel three shows, including the popular 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

LL CooL J and Scott Caan at CBS Upfronts (Image Source: CBS | Francis Specker)

The promo features plenty of iconic Big Apple sites such as Madison Square Garden and the Statue of Liberty. At the end, it slowly pans to a billboard featuring the two main cast members. The promo calls the duo 'New York's Other Elite Team,' stating that the show will drop in the fall. This is in reference to Jalen Brunson's squad, which is on its way to make NBA history. The Knicks jersey and Ja Rule's 'New York' soundtrack in the video reflect a strong Big Apple context for the show. The genius marketing move bows out with the message "Go Knicks!" further highlighting strong New York ties. According to ScreenRant, 'NCIS: New York' will reportedly film on soundstages in California and several on-location sites in New York.

LL Cool J will also serve as executive producer for the new spin-off, according to TV Insider. He will be joined by R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco and Jason Barrett in the capacity. "It's gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of sarcasm, a lot of banter, a lot of witty repartee, a lot of New York," LL Cool J shared with Deadline about the show on the CBS upfront party red carpet. "It's gonna be everything you need to get."

Still of Sam Hanna in 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Karen Neal)

LL Cool J and Scott Caan are the only cast members announced for the show. The logline of 'NCIS: New York' reads, "Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world." LL Cool J will play Hanna, having originated the role in 'NCIS' and another NCIS spin-off, 'NCIS: LA.' Hanna was last seen on Capitol Hill, aiming to restart active duty. Caan's character has not been revealed, but the actor has previously played Detective Danny Williams on another CBS show, 'Hawaii Five-0,' which had once crossed over with 'NCIS: LA.' The character was alive at the end of the show, so there is a possibility he reprises the role in the 'NCIS' spin-off.