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Why is Frederick 'Freddy' Lambert back? 'Chicago Med' sees French Stewart reunite with Charles

'Chicago Med' Season 12 Episode 6, titled 'Lessons in Chemistry,' sees Freddy return to sign Margaret's estate papers alongside Charles
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Ripley, Charles and Freddy from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of Ripley, Charles and Freddy from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

'Chicago Med' welcomed back several familiar faces in its latest episode. 'Lessons in Chemistry' opened with Charles (Oliver Platt) beside Frederick 'Freddy' Lambert. Fans may remember Freddy as Margaret's fiancé. Margaret (Deanna Dunagan) was Charles' mother, who died back in Season 10, in an episode titled 'The Invisible Hand.' In the same episode, he met Freddy, played by French Stewart, who was engaged to Margaret. Charles immediately suspected Freddy and began interfering in his case, as he wasn't sure of Freddy's intentions. After realizing Freddy had no ulterior motives, Charles tried to apologize to his mother, but it was too late, as she had passed away. Freddy was last seen in the following episode titled 'Baby mine...' attending Margaret's funeral.

A still of Ripley, Freddy, Margaret and Charles from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Freddy returns in the latest episode to sign Margaret's estate papers alongside Charles. In the process, they both uncover Blackhawks season tickets in an envelope addressed to someone named 'T.T.' Later in the episode, Charles learns that 'T.T.' stands for 'Tommy's Team,' an organization his mother started after his brother's death. Margaret bought the seats for the organization. The venue also has a plaque dedicated to Charles' brother. Now, Charles faces a tough decision: honor his mother's wishes or refund the tickets.

A still of Lenox from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Charles struggles to accept this revelation, as he remembered Margaret as unemotional. The reason they became estranged was that she did not support his marriage to CeCe. She kept her distance for 35 years because Charles didn't give in to her demands. Charles ultimately decides to attend the game with Frederick to experience a different side of Margaret. The episode also brings back Lenox (Sarah Ramos), who was absent for a few days because of a secret drug trial. Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Lenox pick up where they left off. Elsewhere, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) uncovers Miranda's illegal scheme, while Wu (An-Li Bogan) friendzones Frost (Darren Barnet). To find out what happens next at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, tune in every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) on NBC.

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