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‘Lanterns’ future gets a major update after cancellation rumors spark concern among DC fans

A leadership change at DC Studios left the status of the Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre series in question
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Lanterns’ (Cover Image Source: X | @hbomax)
A still from ‘Lanterns’ (Cover Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Christopher Cantwell, one of the writers working on a potential Season 2 of HBO’s ‘Lanterns,’ has assured fans on Bluesky that the series has not been cancelled. His post went up Tuesday night, and the message was short: “Nothing’s cancelled. Calm down.” He also mentioned that he had not heard anything about the show’s status. Interestingly, Cantwell addressed the post to the internet at large and used the rest of it to joke about his earlier series. He stated that if there were more seasons of ‘Halt and Catch Fire,’ a drama centered around the personal computer and early internet boom, it would’ve been on social media and AI, and that “the characters would’ve killed themselves.”

Dear Internet: I haven’t heard a fucking thing. People sometimes wonder what future seasons of Halt and Catch Fire would’ve been. They would’ve arrived at social media and AI and the characters would’ve killed themselves.

— Chris Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell.bsky.social) 11 November 2026 at 07:15

The news comes after a DC Studios leadership overhaul, with James Gunn (who directed ‘Superman’) and Peter Safran (producer of ‘Aquaman’) both stepping down as co-heads of the studio after four years. Variety reports that Jeremy Latcham, a long-time Marvel Studios veteran, will become president and chief creative officer from December 1. However, Gunn will continue working on ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ in a full-time creative role, due in theaters on July 9, 2027. Interestingly, Skydance CEO David Ellison mentions ‘Lanterns’ along with ‘Superman’ and ‘Creature Commandos’ in the announcement of the change. Ellison was quoted as saying by the outlet, “James and Peter began a new era for DC Studios, guiding it through a major transformation and bringing audiences fresh chapters of beloved stories, including ‘Superman,’ ‘Lanterns’ and ‘Creature Commandos. We’re grateful for the passion and care they brought to this work, and for the lasting mark they’ve left on DC.”

A still from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: YouTube | @HBOMax)

Soon, a follow-up report from the outlet quoted a source who claimed ‘Lanterns’ isn’t resonating with the zeitgeist, even though the crime drama drew solid numbers. That source also noted that the series hasn’t been greenlit for a second season. The story also noted that Gunn and Safran still have an eighth season of ‘Creature Commandos’ and the 2027 series ‘The People v. Gorilla Grodd’ in the pipeline. The renewal line set off cancellation rumors online. Notably, HBO has yet to renew or cancel the series. Showrunner Chris Mundy, who was also showrunner on ‘Ozark’, told The Playlist at an FYC event in Westwood, California, that the team thought the dust had settled after the merger. “I can imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, but then, you know, it’s a coin flip, 50/50,” Mundy said. Cantwell is expected to be in a group of writers returning for a second season. 

James Gunn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. ‘Superman’ at TCL Chinese Theatre at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Latcham joined Marvel Studios in 2004, helping to build the studio into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president. Latcham was credited on ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and ‘The Avengers.’ He will oversee DC’s film, TV, and animation slate beginning next month. Meanwhile, ‘Lanterns,’ the eight-episode first season of the crime story, which debuted on August 16 and concluded on October 4, stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, the two Green Lanterns. Mundy co-created the series with Damon Lindelof and Tom King. Gunn and Safran are executive producers. The eight episodes are now available to watch on HBO Max.

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