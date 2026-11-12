Who is Margaret Mikami? ‘Chicago Fire’ explores Violet’s family history as ‘NCIS’ alum makes debut

'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 6 reveals Violet's mother's heartbreaking condition

'Chicago Fire' just gave fans a glimpse into Violet's chaotic family history. 'Over the Edge' opens with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) carefully navigating her budding romance with former classmate Jacob (Carlos Miranda). The pair is working on a fundraiser, 'Joint Duty Program,' for firehouses that can't afford their own kits. The duo does everything they can to raise funds, including making a viral video to create awareness. Jacob and Violet catch up in the common room, where he informs her about a donation from the newspaper team. While dealing with an accident, Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) asks Violet about Jacob. Violet admits she liked Jacob, but isn't sure about the future. He talks fondly about their past, and she doesn't want anything to do with it.

A still of Severide and Violet from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Later, Violet heads to Gaffney to return a charger she borrowed, and bumps into Nurse Kacy. Kacy informs her that a big donation has been added to her fundraiser. This puts them past their goal. Violet is happy, but her happiness doesn't last long as she realizes that the donation has come from Margaret Mikami, her estranged mother. Violet quickly tells Chief Robinson that they can't accept the donation. Later, Violet tells Novak that she suspects her mother has ulterior motives for contributing. Novak is surprised by her reaction. Violet confesses that while in high school, her mother once tried to secure her admission to Stanford through a bribe.

A still of Margaret from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

After finding out what Margaret had done, Violet withdrew her application. This incident led to her parents' divorce. The only good thing that came out of the fiasco was that Violet realized she liked helping people, and it pushed her to pursue paramedicine. However, the incident remains a sore spot for Violet, who believes she could have earned admission to Stanford on her own, without her mother's interference.

Margaret finally appears on screen after Violet arrives at the firehouse. She chats with Violet's colleagues while waiting for her daughter. Melinda McGraw, known for portraying Diane Sterling in 'NCIS,' plays Margaret in this procedural. The reunion is far from warm, with tensions evident between the mother and daughter. Still, Margaret pushes Violet to go to dinner with her because she wants to share something important. Violet refuses and asks Margaret to tell her there. With no other option, Margaret drops a bombshell: she has been diagnosed with ALS and may have a year or less to live.

A still of Novak and Violet from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Violet is shaken, but doesn't tell anyone. Novak finds out when she sees an ALS article open on Violet's tablet. Violet tells Novak that she's angry and doesn't know what to do. Novak tells her that she will figure everything out eventually. Violet ends the episode running into Jacob's arms. To find out what happens next in Violet's life, tune in to ‘Chicago Fire’ every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.