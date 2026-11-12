‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds brings his real-life Parkinson’s diagnosis to Salem

Abe’s recent hand tremors have already raised concerns about his health in Salem

‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds, who plays Abe Carver, is living with Parkinson’s disease in real life and will now see his character face the same condition in a new storyline. Reynolds, 80, revealed his own diagnosis last year and shared that the soap’s writers would be incorporating his experience into Abe’s story. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds explained that the decision to include the storyline came from the writers. “Well, it kind of goes back to when I thought I was hiding it. The writers also wanted to incorporate it because it was obvious. It was obvious. We play life here [on ‘Days’], and there are many other characters who have gone through real-life issues that then are mirrored on the show,” Reynolds said.

The actor also explained why Abe was the right character for this storyline. Reynolds believes Abe has the strength to face difficult situations while retaining his humor and empathy. He described the character as someone who has overcome numerous challenges throughout his life. The new storyline will give Abe another personal struggle, one that reflects Reynolds’ own experiences off-screen. The development follows a few instances in which Abe began feeling unusual symptoms that raised concerns about his health. The character has been experiencing hand tremors and has undergone medical testing with Dr. Kayla Brady Johnson, played by Mary Beth Evans.

A still from 'Days of Our Lives' (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Evans Vestal Ward)

Reynolds also shared how long he has been living with the illness. According to the outlet, the actor kept his diagnosis private for a little over five years, telling only a small circle of family members. His wife, Lissa, and their son, Jed, were aware of the actor’s struggles. Reynolds initially tried to hide his shaking hands and balance issues. He also experienced frightening night terrors that sometimes caused him to fall off the side of the mattress. He has since come to realize that these symptoms may have been early signs of Parkinson’s disease.

Reynolds opened up about his choice to speak out about his diagnosis during a different interview with the Los Angeles Times. He explained that there are certain things one can’t hide forever, no matter how hard one tries to make light of them. He also said his colleagues have been supportive ever since he revealed the news to them. Reynolds debuted on ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 1981 and has played Abe Carver for 45 years. The actor’s personal experience with Parkinson’s will remain a part of his character’s storyline on the long-running daytime soap, which releases new episodes on Peacock.