‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ stars reunite on screen for ‘9-1-1’ crossover nearly 30 years later

Nearly three decades after their 1997 horror film, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe are sharing the screen again, this time in the ‘9-1-1’ franchise

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe are officially back together on screen nearly 30 years after sharing the big screen in 1997’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ The actors are teaming up via the ‘9-1-1’ universe, with Hewitt appearing on the original ABC drama as Maddie Buckley and Phillippe on the spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ as Detective Rogue Kelly.

Hewitt confirmed the reunion on November 11 by sharing a video of her and Phillippe on set and in costume. She captioned the clip, “Reunited and it was perfect,” and tagged Phillippe. She shared another video to let fans know it was his day on set and tagged both ABC series. Later that day, Phillippe shared a look at a welcome basket Hewitt left in his trailer. The reunion has been teased for weeks. During a visit to ‘Good Morning America’ on October 14, Phillippe was asked if ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ could reunite the actors. He hinted he could see it happening, teasing that it might, before quickly adding “maybe.”

Hewitt, who has starred as Maddie, a Los Angeles-based 911 dispatcher, since 2018, is teaming up with Phillippe, who appears in Season 2 of ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ as Rogue, a homicide detective who arrives in Nashville from New York City in search of answers to a mysterious criminal. His expertise in criminal investigations ties to the work of Maddie’s character in the Los Angeles-based 118 team’s broader emergency response system.

Both shows have crossed over before, but in smaller ways. During the ninth season of ‘9-1-1,’ Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) helped Maddie over the phone during the space-centered story arc. In the flagship show, Buck and Eddie, firefighters from Los Angeles, made a visit to Nashville during the spinoff’s first season. During the second season, Nashville firefighter Ryan called Buck for help when his team dealt with babies trapped inside pipes, echoing an incident the Los Angeles team had managed to work through.

A still from ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The new scenes mark the first time Hewitt and Phillippe have shared scenes as their original film characters, Julie James and Barry Cox, respectively, in the hit film ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which was released in 1997. The film followed four friends whose attempt to hide a fatal accident led to a hook-wielding maniac hunting them a year later. The characters’ paths onscreen took drastically different turns, with Barry dying, but the actors are now appearing together as entirely new characters as part of the television franchises. ‘9-1-1’ airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, while ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays, with all episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.