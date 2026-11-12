‘The Good Daughter’ Ending Explained: Who was behind the school shooting?

Peacock’s ‘The Good Daughter’ finale answers questions about the school shooting, Huck’s past and the buried secrets dividing Sam and Charlie’s family.

For Karin Slaughter readers, ‘The Good Daughter’ swaps turning pages for pressing play. The author adapted her 2017 novel for Peacock, which released all six episodes on November 12. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play sisters Samantha “Sam” Quinn and Charlotte “Charlie” Quinn. Their investigation into a school shooting eventually forces them to revisit the attack that killed their mother.

Spoilers ahead for the finale of ‘The Good Daughter’.

Judith Pinkman (Paula Malcomson) orchestrated the shooting. Her husband, principal Douglas Pinkman, had impregnated student Kelly Wilson and wanted Judith to help raise their baby. Judith instead convinced Kelly, who has a learning disability, that Douglas would force her to have an abortion. She persuaded the teenager to bring her father’s gun to school.

Kelly Wilson faces prosecution following the school shooting in ‘The Good Daughter’ (Image Source: Peacock)

The breakthrough comes when Sam, Charlie and Charlie’s husband, Ben (Michael Dorman), spot Judith’s shirt beside Kelly’s arm in security footage. Judith admits placing her finger over Kelly’s and pulling the trigger when Kelly hesitated, killing Douglas. Student Emma was accidentally shot as Judith tried to wrestle the weapon away. Judith also intended to kill Kelly, but ran out of ammunition. Her confession is recorded during Charlie’s visit, and she subsequently dies by su*c*de.

That discovery does not end Kelly’s prosecution. She brought the weapon to school, although Judith manipulated her into doing so. After the sisters’ father, Rusty Quinn (Brendan Gleeson), dies, Sam takes over Kelly’s defense. Kelly accepts a five-year prison sentence, and her mother agrees to care for the baby.

Ian Elrick as Zach Culpepper Jr. in a still from ‘The Good Daughter’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Kelly’s case also draws attention to Mason “Huck” Huckabee (Jake McDorman), who hid the gun to protect her. Charlie had slept with the teacher without knowing he was Zach Culpepper’s masked accomplice in the attack on her family. Rusty had defended the man accused of raping Huck’s sister, who later died by su*c*de. Blaming Rusty, Huck paid Zach $5,000 to kill him. Huck also admits firebombing the family’s home weeks before the attack.

Rusty was absent when they arrived, and Zach killed the sisters’ mother, Gamma (Olivia Williams). Zach also shot Sam and s*xually ass*ulted Charlie. Huck pushed Zach away from Charlie and urged him to leave, but concealed his involvement for years. Zach’s brother Daniel was wrongly blamed as the accomplice and killed by police. Officer Ken Coin planted the weapon used to shoot Sam, falsely implicating Daniel.

Rusty Quinn meets with Kelly Wilson in ‘The Good Daughter’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Rusty learned the truth years earlier and obtained Huck’s signed confession. He kept it secret because he feared another trial would force his daughters to relive the attack. He wanted the sisters to have the choice of what to do with that confession. Zach blackmailed Huck for $2,000 monthly to conceal his identity. Rusty eventually took over those payments. Charlie declines to report Huck’s confession about the childhood attack. He is arrested for hiding the school shooting weapon to protect Kelly.

Charlie finally tells Sam about her miscarriage, helping them understand the fight that drove them apart. She also begins repairing her relationship with Ben. The sisters can now talk about what they had kept from each other. “I do think they’re in a good place moving forward,” Byrne told TV Insider.