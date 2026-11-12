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‘Chicago Fire’ star confirms the first ‘One Chicago’ crossover of the season

‘Chicago Fire’ reveals when the first ‘One Chicago’ crossover of the season will happen
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO
A still of (L) Charles (M) Severide and (R) Voight from 'One Chicago (Cover Image Source: NBC | (L) George Burns Jr; (M) Peter Gordon)
A still of (L) Charles (M) Severide and (R) Voight from 'One Chicago (Cover Image Source: NBC | (L) George Burns Jr; (M) Peter Gordon)

'One Chicago' franchise will soon reunite. Taylor Kinney recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to celebrate 'Chicago Fire's 300th episode. During the interview, he revealed when the franchise will cross over. After discussing his experience shooting 'Zero Dark Thirty' and charity, the star pondered the show's legacy. He couldn't believe the procedural has reached such a massive milestone. "I remember running into Mariska at upfronts in New York, maybe Season 1 or 2, and she was going into season 15, and I just kind of like...It's stuff like this. It's humbling," he recounted to Jimmy Fallon.

A still of Severide from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide in the flagship show, thanked the fans for their enduring support. "I wouldn't have a job if people didn't watch it," he said. The actor then gave the host a special gift: a firefighter helmet signed by the entire cast. Fallon was elated. "How do we set up what's going on on 'Chicago Fire' this season?" Fallon then asked Kinney. "So going into Season 15, Severide takes on the role of captain. So he's in the lead of the firehouse. But he kind of has a -- I don't know -- his side hustle with the OFI kind of gets cut short. So he's at a crossroads there," Kinney answered.

A still of Sharon Goodwin from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC)

While discussing the show's future, Kinney revealed that a 'One Chicago' crossover will take place on January 13. This news delighted the fans. This will be the season's first 'One Chicago' crossover. The franchise has been doing these crossovers for years. They are highly anticipated events, with thrilling storylines. The last one, named 'Reckoning,' was special not only because of the missing passenger plane storyline, but also due to several fan favorites coming back. Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos returned as Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton. Soffer featured on the franchise for the first time since 2022.

A still of Sergeant Hank Voight, Eva Imani, and Shari in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

The crossover is not just thrilling to watch, but it is also "a blast to produce," according to Kinney. Devoted fans expected this release window, after the cast was captured filming for the event in late October. According to One Chicago Center, the filming dates suggested a premiere date sometime in early 2027. Now, Kinney has confirmed a date after each show's respective winter premieres. This further excites viewers, as the 'One Chicago' shows are known for their massive cliffhangers in fall finales. These cliffhangers are mostly resolved in Winter premieres. The crossover may deal with the aftereffects of the resolutions. NBC will hopefully release more details. 'One Chicago' shows air every Wednesday on NBC.

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