FX comedy series ‘Adults’ shares major Season 3 update

FX’s comedy series ‘Adults’ follows five friends sharing a home in Queens as they navigate adulthood

FX is giving 'Adults' a much bigger chapter after the show's growing popularity with viewers. The network has renewed the series for Season 3, ordering 16 episodes for its next installment. The announcement comes just over two months after Season 2 premiered, with its viewership increasing by over 40% compared to its first season. The expanded order is a significant step for the comedy, which previously had eight episodes in each of its first two seasons. Season 2 also included a bonus prequel episode, titled 'Marathon Day,' exploring how Paul Baker became part of the central friend group.

A still from 'Adults' (Image Source: YouTube | Disney Australia & New Zealand)

Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, 'Adults' follows five friends in their twenties who share a home in Queens, New York. Jack Innanen, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele play the group as they navigate relationships, work, friendships and the often uncomfortable transition into adulthood. Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, praised the creators for developing the series and building a strong connection with viewers. "Ben and Rebecca have elevated 'Adults' in every way, earning critical praise and a legion of devoted fans who have embraced the friend group as their own," Grad said.

He also pointed to the show's popularity beyond television, noting that it had inspired everything from internet memes to Halloween costumes. Alongside the renewal, Kronengold and Shaw have signed an overall deal with FX. The creators expressed their appreciation for the network, reflecting on their six-year working relationship. In a joint statement, they said the FX team had taught them how to lead, produce and tell stories that make audiences feel part of a community. They added that the people behind the network had become like family.

A still from 'Adults' (Image Source: YouTube | Disney Australia & New Zealand)

Also, the creators have previously discussed their interest in making longer seasons. Shaw said, "We'll write as many episodes as we are given," explaining that having more instalments would allow them to spend additional time with the characters. Kronengold also expressed interest in creating lighter, everyday episodes that explore what the friends do outside major storylines. "The more seasons - not just more episodes, but the more seasons that we have - the more we get to play around with the fluff," he said.