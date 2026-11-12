Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Season 2? Hulu’s plans for spin-off explained

The Hulu spinoff follows nine MomTok creators in California, with Jen Affleck as the lone original star

Hulu has announced ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,’ the first spinoff of the MomTok franchise, debuting on November 12. The show follows a group of young mothers from Orange County, California, whose lives revolve around their faith. The series will be streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

According to Deadline, the series was ordered by Hulu on April 22. However, despite numerous rumors that the show would headline Jen Affleck from the original Utah cast, the series doesn’t focus on her. It is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions alongside 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative, the creators of the flagship series. The trailer dropped on October 20 and features a line from one of the women saying, “We’re not MomTok.” It also hints at some moral issues, divorce, and polygamy.

The cast consists of nine members: Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff (podcaster), Jen Affleck, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo (actress), McCall DaPron, and Salomé Andrea. Affleck is the lone returning cast member from the initial series, and she also made appearances on Season 2 of ‘Vanderpump Villa’ on Hulu, making her one of several crossovers between the cast of ‘Mormon Wives’ and other Disney reality TV series. Notably, DaPron is the sister of Mayci Neeley, who has appeared on the flagship series since 2024.

A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Executive producer Jeff Jenkins told Variety that the sibling part of it was one of the exciting themes in the spinoff. He added that they auditioned throughout the country for Latter-day Saint communities, and Orange County is one of a handful of pockets around the country that represent the faith as a home base for the larger community. Jenkins also said he and the other producers desired a very different look from the Utah show for the spinoff. Jenkins also acknowledged fan criticism about whether cast members practice the faith, saying they all have ties to Mormonism and that they are more devout in this group than the original cast. Moreover, he said three more Mormon Wives spinoffs are in the works. Last year, Disney alternative TV boss Rob Mills said a spinoff could be a “franchise starter for sure,” while noting Hulu wants to be cautious about going to other wives of other varieties. Mills also said the spinoff has room for more female members of the Utah cast than just Affleck.

The original series demonstrates how Hulu has previously approached renewals. ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ first premiered on September 6, 2024, and Hulu ordered 20 additional episodes that October, which spanned Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 premiered on May 15, 2025, and Season 3 followed that November. Hulu then announced the show’s renewal for Season 4 in November 2025 with another 20 episodes, and that season debuted in early 2026. This fall, the flagship has now hit five seasons, with Season 5 premiering on September 10 with five episodes instead of 10.